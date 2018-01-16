Joel James Live – Hey Little Lady EP | Music Review

Release Date: February 2, 2018

Genre: Pop, Rock, Indie

For fans of: Imagine Dragons

Website: www.joeljameslive.com

With so much music being released these days, it’s become a bit difficult for fans to care about up-and-coming artists who aren’t associated with top acts. But, if you ignore Australian singer-songwriter Joel James Live, you’re going to miss something very special. His new five-song EP, Hey Little Lady, is definitely a release you must have in your 2018 music collection; and here’s why.

LYRICALLY: The subject matter is relevant and on-par with what you would expect from the best the music industry has to offer. Let’s face it, everything about love and relationships has been done a billion times over, so I won’t make any outlandish claims about how the lyrics are beyond the solar system and unlike anything I’ve ever heard. But, what I will say is that I enjoyed listening to every single track on Hey Little Lady. Everything from the soul-stirring melodies, to the inspirational and relatable lyrics will have you undoubtedly interested in knowing more about Joel James and his previous works. I can’t say that I have a favorite song because, all five tracks are really really good!

MUSICALLY: The music that Joel James Live has crafted for the Hey Little Lady EP will sit well with fans of great artists like Imagine Dragons. Sonically, the release is pristine, and the production is triple A-plus. The tone and sound offer a stadium feel that cannot be denied, which presents Joel James with an excellent opportunity to connect with millions of Millennials who have made Imagine Dragons one of the top acts in the world. The combination of indie rock and cinematic pop makes for a very special blend that mainstream music fans will immediately recognize and tune their ears to. The EP teems with vibrant audio filters, raw synth drops, and drum fills that stick with you.

VOCALLY: Joel James’ work is among the best of the best in this area. Hey Little Lady is filled with powerful performances throughout, making for an exciting listen unlike much of today’s uninspired singers. The lead vocals and harmonies are well produced, so you won’t hear any pitch issues or vocal trickery; just great singing from an awesome vocalist. All you’re going to get here is raw talent and supreme skill.

Overall, Joel James Live has produced an epic EP with Hey Little Lady, and it’s well worth the investment to purchase the release. Be sure to buy the release starting February 2, 2018; you’ll be glad you did.

