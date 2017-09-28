Stephanie Madsen – Christmas (Album Review)

Genre: Holiday, Christmas

Location: Chico, California

For fans of: Christmas music

Website: www.stephaniemadsenmusic.com

PRE-ORDER OCTOBER 9, 2017

Official Release Date: November 1, 2017

To kick off the 2017 holiday season, Georgia native Stephanie Madsen releases Christmas, an album full of classic Christmas songs that we all know and love. The nine track LP features some of the best vocal and acoustic piano performances I’ve heard this year; showcasing Stephanie’s passion for, and commitment to, her craft.





VOCALLY: Reminiscent of other great singers I’ve heard in recent years, Stephanie Madsen’s voice on this LP is proof that there are great independent singers who deserve to be heard. Her delivery of classics like “Silent Night” and “Noel” really captures the peaceful power of, not only the season, but most importantly the beautiful reverence this song shows to our Savior. Throughout Christmas, we are given the gift of amazing vocal performances that speak to the soul and beckon us to sing along in thoughtful reflection of what the season is truly about.

MUSICALLY: Christmas is very minimal in its approach to complimenting the vocals. As a result of this, we are able to appreciate and focus in on Stephanie’s rich and soulful delivery of the lyrics. As a record producer and pianist, I was not only impressed by the fact that Stephanie understood that the music on classic songs like these is meant to be a support system, I was thoroughly entertained by her interpretations of some of my favorite holiday carols.





Overall, Christmas is a festive and somber 9 track LP that will help you ring in the 2017 Christmas holiday season in a warm and cheerful way. This is a must have release by Stephanie Madsen that should be purchased and enjoyed with the family as we prepare to enter the most wonderful time of the year.