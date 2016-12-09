12th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival Announces 2017 Lineup With JILL SCOTT, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-TRIP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2016 — As the fastest growing jazz & R&B festival in America moves to celebrate its twelfth successful year, the City of Miami Gardens is excited to announce the lineup for the Annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival, taking place on March 18th and March 19th, 2017 at the newly named Hard Rock Stadium (347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056). Tickets are on sale now at www.jazzinthegardens.com

This year’s performances will feature three-time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Jill Scott, legendary hip hop artist LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-TRIP, socially conscious rap pioneer Common, smooth crooner Robin Thicke, hip hop legends The Roots, up and coming soul singer Andra Day, jazz royalty Herbie Hancock, sultry bassist and vocalist Esperanza Spalding, funk music innovator Morris Day & The Time, the JITG All-Stars Chante Moore, Will Downing & Marion Meadows and gospel sensation Smokie Norful! Once again, JITG will be hosted by the hilarious radio personality Ricky Smiley, host of the popular nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“The Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival is coming back to Miami Gardens with a bang! We’re excited to bring some of the hottest, most talented performers in music, such as Jill Scott and Common, and welcome hip-hop performers who are heavily influenced by jazz, like The Roots and LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-TRIP,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “In our twelfth year, we feel positioned to evolve and reach across generations and genres to take Jazz in the Gardens to the next level.”

Boasting an annual attendance of over 70,000 music fanatics from all over the United States and the Caribbean Islands, the City’s signature event will also showcase local artists along with an array of tropical food vendors and a buzzing Marketplace. On both Saturday and Sunday, doors to the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival will open at 3 p.m. and the show will start at 4 p.m.

