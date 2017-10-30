MIAMI–The Latin Recording Academy® today announced the first round of artists scheduled to perform at the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, which includes current nominees J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Flor De Toloache, Luis Fonsi, Juanes, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Maluma, Residente, and Sofía Reyes; 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year™ Alejandro Sanz; as well as guest performances by Steve Aoki, Alessia Cara, Logic and French Montana.



Mexican actor and singer Jaime Camil will host The Biggest Night in Latin Music® along with Puerto Rican singer/songwriter and actress Roselyn Sánchez live on the Univision Network Nov. 16 from 8–11 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. A limited number of tickets for the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are still available for purchase through www.axs.com.

Urban artist Residente leads with nine nominations including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year, among others. Singer/songwriter Maluma has seven nominations including three for Record Of The Year, and two for Song Of The Year, followed by Juanes and Mon Laferte with five nominations each. Pop-rock singer and songwriter, Natalia Lafourcade and singer/songwriter Luis Fonsi follow with four nominations each, and are both vying for the Song Of The Year Award. In addition, J Balvin has two nominations, Best Urban Song, and Best Urban Fusion/Performance with Bad Bunny, Flor De Toloache is nominated for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album and Sofia Reyes is up for Best New Artist.

Eighteen-time Latin GRAMMY® and three-time GRAMMY winner Alejandro Sanz will offer an epic performance from his iconic catalog. The 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year will also be honored for his artistry and substantial philanthropic contributions at the sold-out Latin Academy Person of the Year gala on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

LatinGRAMMY.com, in collaboration with Facebook Live, will offer exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards via Latin GRAMMY en Vivo. The live stream will include interviews from various locations, including the red carpet, Latin GRAMMY Premiere® ceremony, backstage, and the media center, beginning at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Preceding the Latin GRAMMY Awards telecast, the Univision Network will present exclusive “Noche de Estrellas” (“Night of Stars”) coverage of celebrity arrivals direct from the Latin GRAMMY red carpet, starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central). “Noche de Estrellas” will feature live interviews and commentary on the stars and their fashions, and provide viewers with an intimate look at Latin music’s most glamorous event while connecting fans with their favorite celebrities via social media using #LatinGRAMMY.

The 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards is supported by Univision’s multiple platforms, which include digital, social and radio, and feature video interviews and photos, an extensive archive of past shows, a live blog, behind-the-scenes footage and dedicated forums for fans to share their excitement leading up to the live broadcast on www.latingrammy.com and www.univision.com/latingrammy. Univision Radio is the official Spanish-language radio network of the Latin GRAMMY Awards.

Additionally, the telecast will be distributed internationally to more than 80 countries.

For more information and the latest news, please visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook (LatinGRAMMYs), Twitter (@LatinGRAMMYs) or Instagram (@LatinGRAMMYs). Use #LatinGRAMMY on your favorite social media platforms.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.