Does Hip Hop Run Thru Your Veins? Best New Emerging Artist Will Attend The “2017 American Music Awards” In Los Angeles and Meet With Legendary Media Executive Russell Simmons As Part Of T-Mobile And All Def Digital #UnlimitedFreestyle Contest

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2017 — All Def Digital announced it has partnered with T-Mobile to launch a nationwide talent contest highlighting emerging artists, with the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the “2017 American Music Awards” on November 19th in Los Angeles. As a part of the all-expense paid trip, the #UnlimitedFreestyle Grand Prize winner will also get to meet with legendary music, film, tv and media executive Russell Simmons.

Artists have until November 6 at 11:59 pm ET to share their a capella freestyle or spoken word songs that tell their story in 60 seconds or less, and upload their entries to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtags #UnlimitedFreestyle #contest. The best submissions will be seen and judged by platinum selling recording artist Kyle, who stars in the upcoming film for Def Pictures and Netflix, The After Party.

Kyle, Simmons and a panel of industry experts will hand-pick the top two entries. On November 10, the two finalist entries will be posted to www.unilmitedfreestyle.com through November 13 – for fans to vote and select the Grand Prize winner.

“All Def Digital, T-Mobile and Kyle all support emerging artists and Unlimited Freestyle allows our fans to show us their fresh voices and enter the game for real,” said Russell Simmons. “All Def has always been a platform for discovery of new talent and I can’t wait to meet the best Unlimited Freestyle has to offer. Not only will the winner get to come to Los Angeles and attend the American Music Awards, but we will also meet and see what we can do to help take that artist to the next level.”

Contest rules can be found at www.unlimitedfreestyle.com. For more information, watch the All Def informational teaser here. The Grand Prize winner will be announced November 15. Read the official rules here.

*Vulgar/inappropriate submissions will be taken down at All Def and T-Mobile’s discretion