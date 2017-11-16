The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade adds more star power including a special performance by international superstar Gwen Stefani

The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on NBC Adds a Special Performance by International Superstar Gwen Stefani, a Dazzling Opening Number and Even More Star Power Along the Parade Route as the Annual Spectacle Kicks Off the Holiday Season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m., in all time zones; Encore presentation airs 2 – 5 p.m.

NEW YORK– The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® adds additional star power as NBC and Macy’s (NYSE:M) join to kick off the holiday season with a star-studded line-up of performers in the nation’s favorite spectacle. On Thursday, Nov. 23, with more than 3.5 million spectators lining the route and more than 50 million viewers tuned in nationwide, the streets of Manhattan will come alive with a host of special performances from stars of music, film, TV and the stage.



Joining the lineup will be international superstar Gwen Stefani. A three-time Grammy® Award-winner, Stefani has achieved worldwide success as a performer, songwriter, and recording artist who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide with No Doubt and as a multi-platinum solo artist. Stefani recently released her first holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas which features six original and six classic holiday tunes. Set to perform “White Christmas,” Gwen will warm the hearts of audiences nationwide with her rendition of the classic tune as part of the national broadcast of the Parade on NBC. After kicking off the holidays on Thanksgiving, Stefani will return to NBC for “Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” a modern take on traditional Christmas specials featuring musical performances and fun, holiday sketches. This one-hour primetime special set to air Dec. 12 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) will capture Stefani’s infectious spirit and iconic style.

On Thanksgiving, to open the 91st edition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a host of stars will be showcased “Dancing in the Streets” at various locations across the country in anticipation of the big Parade and annual kickoff to the holiday season. Featured stars include Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Harvey, Jane Krakowski, Gaten Matarazzo, Chrissy Metz, John O’Hurley, Martha Stewart and Thalia, who will dance and sing in the out-of-this-world kickoff to the pomp and pageantry.

As the restyled song unfolds, the show arrives at Herald Square, opening atop Macy’s famed red star mark on 34th Street, where a host of groups will join the impromptu party including the Radio City Rockettes®, as well as dancers for The Teen Company and Malloy/CAP21, among other Parade participants.



Rounding out the lineup will be the incomparable Patti LaBelle, who will take to the streets on The Cranberry Cooperative by Ocean Spray® float, joining previously announced stars 98 Degrees, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day & Common, Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Dustin Lynch, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Jojo Siwa and the one-and-only Santa Claus; completing the starry lineup of the march of wonder.

The 91st march of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also feature 17 giant character balloons; 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and six performance groups.

One of the nation’s biggest and most anticipated holiday celebrations, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is broadcast nationally on NBC, Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. – noon (in all time zones) and hosted by the TODAY Show’s Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker. Telemundo will simulcast the Parade in Spanish with the event hosted by stars Carlos Ponce, Jessica Carrillo and Karim Mendiburu.





For more information on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, please visit http://www.macys.com/parade or call the Parade hotline at 212-494-4495. Follow @macys on various social networks and join the conversation using #MacysParade.

For more information on the broadcast, visit http://www.nbc.com/macys-thanksgiving-day-parade. Please follow @NBC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.