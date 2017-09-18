LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2017 — With more than 10 million albums sold, multi-platinum recording artist 98° (Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons) will release their first full-length Christmas album in 18 years, Let It Snow, on October 20, 2017 via UMe. Their new original song “Season of Love,” is available now to stream or as a digital download when you pre-order the digital album. Recorded this summer in Los Angeles, the album features the group’s signature R&B-tinged, four-part harmonies. To celebrate their new album, the band embarks on a 31-city tour kicking off November 9 and concludes December 23. See the full list of dates below.

Concert goers can expect a high-energy 98° show featuring holiday songs from their new album, as well as their beloved hits. Along with classics like the title track, “Let It Snow,” the 12-song collection includes a newly penned and recorded song, “Season of Love,” their take on “What Christmas Means To Me,” the standard that was popularized by Stevie Wonder and an interpretation of Joni Mitchell’s “River.” The guys also put their own spin on the classic carols, “The First Noel.” The band recruited Grammy-nominated music, TV and film producer Adam Anders to oversee the project who is best known for his work as executive music producer for Glee who has written and recorded with some of the biggest names in contemporary pop music including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Backstreet Boys and the Jonas Brothers.









Let It Snow is their second Christmas title, their critically-acclaimed This Christmas was a million-selling, platinum album in 1999. “As a group, our favorite record, hands down, is [This Christmas],” says Drew. “We’re proud of the music, the harmonies, the production. It’s a Christmas record that every year people can put on and enjoy.” “We have primarily a female audience, but we’ll have guys come up to us and say, ‘You know what? I love the Christmas album; my mom bought it for me.’ It’s bro code that the Christmas album’s allowed,” Timmons jokingly added. Plus, “it’s a special year for us – it’s the 20th anniversary of our first release on Motown Records,” says Nick. “So, it just seemed like the perfect moment to revisit that and do a Volume Two.”

Over the past 15 years, all four members have enjoyed other careers outside of music. Nick, who is currently appearing on Season 25 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, has launched a successful solo music career and has starred on TV shows both as an actor (The WB’s Charmed and One Tree Hill) and as a television host (VH-1’s Big Morning Buzz Live, NBC’s The Sing-Off). Drew was crowned season two winner of Dancing with the Stars, been on Broadway, and both brothers opened Lachey’s Bar (A&E). Timmons joined members of Backstreet Boys and ‘NSYNC for VH-1’s Mission Man Band and Nick Carter’s Sci-Fi feature, Dead Seven. Jeffre is involved in various media and cause related projects stemming from his foray into politics as a mayoral candidate of Cincinnati.

98° has sold a staggering 10 million records, scored a chart-topping single, “Thank God I Found You,” with Mariah Carey and Joe, and collaborated with their collective idol, Stevie Wonder, on “True to Your Heart,” for the 1998 animated Disney film, Mulan. Their four-million-selling album, 98° and Rising (1998, Motown) , spawned the top-5 favorites “Because of You,” “I Do,” and “The Hardest Thing,” while 2000’s Revelation (Universal Records), which sold two million copies, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and yielded a trio of hits, “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” “My Everything” and “The Way You Want Me To.”









Let It Snow Track Listing:

What Christmas Means to Me Please Come Home for Christmas Run Rudolph Run Let It Snow Season of Love (**new original song) What Child Is This The First Noel Mary, Did You Know? Little Town of Bethlehem Little Saint Nick Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas River

Tour Dates

11/9/2017 Thursday Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

11/10/2017 Friday Larchwood, IA Grand Falls Casino

11/11/2017 Saturday Riverside, IA Riverside Casino

11/16/2017 Thursday Lemoore, CA Tachi Palace Casino

11/17/2017 Friday Brooks, CA Cache Creek Casino

11/18/2017 Saturday Reno, NV Silver Legacy Casino

11/19/2017 Sunday Cupertino, CA Flint Center for the Performing Arts

11/24/2017 Friday Foxwoods, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

11/25/2017 Saturday Atlantic City, NJ The Borgata

11/26/2017 Sunday Westbury, NY Westbury Music Fair

11/28/2017 Tuesday Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre

11/29/2017 Wednesday Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/30/2017 Thursday Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

12/1/2017 Friday Biloxi, MS IP Casino

12/2/2017 Saturday Marksville, LA Paragon Casino

12/5/2017 Tuesday Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

12/6/2017 Wednesday Louisville, KY Palace Theater

12/8/2017 Friday St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theatre

12/9/2017 Saturday Miami, FL Magic City Casino

12/10/2017 Sunday West Palm Beach Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

12/11/2017 Monday Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/13/2017 Wednesday Elkhart, IN Lerner Theater

12/14/2017 Thursday Northfield, OH Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

12/15/2017 Friday Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center

12/16/2017 Saturday Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

12/17/2017 Sunday Detroit, MI Motor City Casino

12/19/2017 Tuesday Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

12/20/2017 Wednesday Anaheim, CA The Grove of Anaheim

12/21/2017 Thursday Thousand Oaks, CA Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

12/22/2017 Friday Tucson, AZ Desert Diamond Casino

12/23/2017 Saturday Primm, NV Star of the Desert Arena

