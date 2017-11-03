a-ha MTV Unplugged — Summer Solstice Released November 3rd

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2017 — As part of the renowned concert series MTV Unplugged, the band (with guests) recently performed two exclusive acoustic concerts, filmed and taped in front of a small audience. It was the first time a-ha performed in an acoustic setting. The food court in Giske was given a makeover to host the 300 persons strong audience. a-ha MTV Unplugged – Summer Solstice will be released through UMe as a 2CD on November 3rd and 3LP on November 10th.





MTV’s groundbreaking concept “MTV Unplugged” was first aired in 1989, and has since spawned historical performances by Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Jay-Z, Adele, Bob Dylan, and The Cure, among others. For a-ha, breaking through in the golden age of MTV with their chart-topping hit (and iconic video) “Take On Me”, the MTV Unplugged gig will see them come full circle, as well as providing the audience with an opportunity to rediscover their material with fresh ears.

“Time has a way of colouring recordings, also ours, so we see MTV Unplugged as a chance to restore some of our catalogue, both for the audience and ourselves. It will be a stripped-down version of a-ha, where hopefully the qualities of the songs will come even closer to the fore. We really look forward to meeting the audience up close in this beautiful part of Norway,” says Magne Furuholmen of a-ha.

The set list includes a carefully picked selection of trademark hits, tracks not often performed live and even contains a world premiere of two brand new songs. a-ha will be joined by prominent guests such as Alison Moyet, Ian McCulloch, Lissie and lead singer of Norwegian indie darlings Highasakite, Ingrid Håvik.

Backed by drummer Karl Oluf Wennerberg, bassist Even Ormestad, pianist Morten Qvenild, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Lars Horntveth, and a string trio, a-ha follows the MTV Unplugged dogma of no electric instruments. Among the many acoustic sound sources, the stage set will include a celeste, a harpsichord and a pump organ. Preparations have taken place in the world-famous music studio at Giske, Ocean Sound Recordings.

a-ha will take their acoustic show on the road through Europe in 2018. More info via www.a-ha.com.