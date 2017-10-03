ABC’s black-ish Season Premiere with “Juneteenth” Episode Tonight at 9pm ET

“Juneteenth” – The Johnsons go to Jack and Diane’s school play about Columbus Day, and Dre is dismayed by the historically inaccurate way that the holiday is portrayed. He feels like there aren’t enough black holidays, so he enlists Aloe Blacc at work to help him create a catchy song to raise awareness for a holiday worth celebrating, Juneteenth, on the season premiere of “black-ish,” TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 (9:00–9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.



Join the movement and become a cord-cutter. Save money by getting rid of your cable box and getting a Roku!

Prepare for a season premiere that will have you talking for days! Don’t miss #blackish TONIGHT 9|8c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/mkUckaCKbb — black-ish (@black_ishABC) October 3, 2017

“black-ish” stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Guest starring is Aloe Blacc as himself.

“Juneteenth” was written by Peter Saji and directed by Anton Cropper. Executive music producer is Fonzworth Bentley, featuring original music by Aloe Blacc, The Roots, Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Peter Saji and Dave Frishberg.

“black-ish” was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Stacy Traub, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Corey Nickerson. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

For more information about “black-ish,” visit http://abc.go.com/shows/blackish.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackishABC

Twitter: @black ishABC

Hashtag: #blackish