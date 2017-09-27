Actor/Singer Tyler Posey Launches Free Mobile App via escapex

NEW YORK — Tyler Posey, whose lead role as Scott McCall on MTV’s Teen Wolf, his upcoming reoccurring role on Jane The Virgin, and his work as an emerging songwriter, guitarist and singer, have helped make him a household name for young fans everywhere, announced today that he has launched a groundbreaking free mobile app that gives him the ability to interact directly with his fans all over the world.









This is the very first time that Tyler has had his own personal mobile app. To celebrate, Tyler is inviting one lucky fan to visit him in Los Angeles to attend a jam session and have lunch. Fans can enter by downloading the app and interacting with Tyler who will pick one deserving fan for this special opportunity. Fans can download either an iOS or android version the new app right HERE.





“It’s thrilling for me to be able to communicate directly with my most loyal fans through this incredible app,” said Tyler. “I’m always on the go, and this new app will enable me to share exclusive content, new songs, new projects and generally offer my fans a peek in to my sometimes hectic life. I can’t wait to start connecting with all of you!”

Tyler Posey has been in front of the camera for almost two decades, and got his first big break in 2002 when he appeared in the film Collateral Damage. But it is his work as the title character in MTV’s Teen Wolf that has endeared him to fans all over the world. The series has run for six seasons with the final episode airing later this month. He will also play a reoccurring role beginning this fall on the CW hit Jane The Virgin.

“Tyler has amassed a very large, highly engaged fan base who we know will be excited to connect with him through this powerful new app,” said escapex General Manager Joe Cuello. “Escapex’s mobile app platform was developed to help empower artists like Tyler to communicate directly with their fans and really own that relationship which is not possible with traditional social media platforms. We put the power back in the creators’ hands.”

About escapex

Headed by mobile technology experts and entertainment industry leaders, escapex develops advanced mobile solutions to provide celebrities and social influencers like athletes, actors, models, comedians, and other creators with a direct connection to their audiences, greater control over their content, and the monetization of social engagement through e-commerce and in-app advertising. For fans, the apps deliver streamlined access to content, including key social media feeds from Facebook, Instagram, and more. The platform also features a proprietary loyalty program that rewards users for spending time on the apps and interacting more closely with influencers.