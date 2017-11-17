Acura and Amazon Celebrate Entrepreneurial Spirit in a New Documentary Showcasing the Inspiring Journeys of Three Amazon Launchpad Entrepreneurs

The film was created by Acura and Amazon Media Group, marking the first time either party has developed original, long-form content. “This Is What We Make” features three Amazon Launchpad entrepreneurs: John Alexiou of SubPac, Jason Johnson of August Home and Filippo Yacob of Primo Toys. Amazon Launchpad is a program that helps startups and entrepreneurs launch, market, and distribute their products to hundreds of millions of Amazon customers across the globe.

Acura, an entrepreneurial, challenger brand at its core, collaborated with Amazon Media Group to inspire future entrepreneurs by profiling the unique journey of these three Amazon Launchpad startups. “This Is What We Make” also features perspectives from three business leaders – Jon Ikeda, Vice President and General Manager of Acura; Gregg Zehr, President, Amazon’s Lab 126; and Gina Bianchini, Founder and CEO of Mighty Networks – who share their insights about how to persevere and stay true to your purpose and values throughout the process.





“My advice to entrepreneurs is that having the willingness to challenge convention is absolutely critical to success. ‘This Is What We Make’ is a valuable playbook for those looking to make their dreams a reality,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president & general manager of Acura.

Promotion of “This Is What We Make”

“This Is What We Make” will be promoted via co-branded media through the end of the year, driving to a custom Acura and Amazon Launchpad page (www.amazon.com/acura). In addition, custom content from the film will be shared through various Amazon channels and showcased on the Fire tablet wake screen and Amazon Fire TV from mid-November through the end of December.

“Like many of our Amazon Launchpad startups, the three featured in this film have remarkable stories from which we can all draw inspiration,” said Jeremi Gorman, Head of US Sales for Amazon Media Group. “We were thrilled to join Acura in creating this documentary that explores and celebrates innovation through several different perspectives – and perhaps even emboldens viewers to pursue their own entrepreneurial aspirations.”

Tune-In to “This Is What We Make”

“This Is What We Make” documentary is available now on Prime Video, through the Amazon Video Direct self-publishing service.

About Acura

