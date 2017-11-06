AEG Presents and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Present NICKELBACK FEED THE MACHINE LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2017 — After a nearly seven-year absence from Las Vegas, multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, Nickelback, is returning to Sin City for an impressive five-night run at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Monster Truck will open all five shows. The limited run is made even more special with the announcement that these shows will be the only North American dates scheduled in 2018. Nickelback released their highly anticipated ninth studio album Feed The Machine, which debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard charts and recently completed a packed 45-city tour this past summer. Following their Vegas run, Nickelback will embark on the International leg of the Feed The Machine Tour throughout the remainder of 2018 (dates to be announced soon). The Las Vegas shows are scheduled for February 23, 24, 27 and March 2 and 3, 2018.





Tickets for the Feed The Machine Las Vegas residency start at $50.50 (plus applicable service fees), and will be available beginning with a fan club pre-sale at http://www.nickelback.com/tour on November 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. PT at the Hard Rock Hotel box office in Las Vegas, by calling 888.9.AXS.TIX or online at www.axs.com. For additional ticket information and details on where to buy tickets, visit www.nickelback.com.



Nickelback will offer a limited number of VIP packages for each show with options that include one-night accommodations at the Hard Rock Hotel, premium seating, early entry and an exclusive pre-show VIP Rockstar lounge with food, drinks and more, a specially designed Nickelback messenger bag, limited edition guitar pick set in wood casing, VIP laminate and commemorative VIP ticket and more. Fans can visit http://livemu.sc/Nickelback-VIP for more info. VIP Packages will be made available during the presale.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated, multi-platinum rock band Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Nickelback’s success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as the “eleventh best-selling music act” and second best-selling foreign act in the U.S. of the 21st century—behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000’s list. Nickelback’s album All The Right Reasons has been Diamond Certified (10 million copies sold) by the RIAA putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this. Amongst all these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade.” Along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans. Nickelback is Chad Kroeger (Lead Vocals, Guitars), Ryan Peake (Guitars, Backing Vocals), Mike Kroeger (Bass) and Daniel Adair (Drums, Backing Vocals).





For more information on Nickelback please visit Nickelback.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.