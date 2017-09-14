Andrew Bachelor, Logan Paul, and Kat Graham Star in the Heist-Comedy, Where’s The Money, Arriving in Limited Theaters October 20, and on Digital HD, DVD, and On Demand October 24

SANTA MONICA, CA (September 14, 2017) – Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (Meet the Blacks) stars in the enlightened comedy, Where’s the Money, arriving in select theaters on October 20 and on Digital HD, DVD, and On Demand October 24 from Lionsgate. Bachelor stars as a scrappy young man from South Central Los Angeles who plots to become the first black member of an all-white college fraternity in order to recover a stash of stolen money hidden in the flophouse-turned-frat house before his crazy, gun-wielding uncle gets there first. He is joined by a star-studded cast, including Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries,” All Eyez on Me), YouTube sensation Logan Paul (The Thinning, The Space Between Us), Allen Maldonado (Straight Outta Compton, “Black-ish”), Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley,” The Internship), Devon Werkheiser (Sundown, Bad Sister), and Method Man (Keanu, Trainwreck), with Retta (“Parks and Recreation,” Fracture), with Mike Epps (Girls Trip, Meet the Blacks), and Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” The Expendables 3) in a laugh-out-loud comedy that proves the only color that matters is green!









In this outrageously fresh comedy, Del (Bachelor), a quick-witted young man from the streets of South Central Los Angeles, learns that his still-in-prison father (Epps) and just-out-of-jail uncle (Crews) stole a million dollars and stashed it in the basement of an old flophouse. There’s just one problem: A major university is encroaching on the ’hood and that old flophouse is a newly gentrified (all-white) fraternity house. Now, with the help of his dream woman (Graham) and best friend (Maldonado), Del must rush the frat, ingratiate himself with the fraternity brothers (Paul and Brener), and grab the cash before his crazy, gun-wielding uncle (Crews) or a local gangster (Method Man) get there first.

The Where’s the Money home entertainment release includes video commentary by actors Andrew Bachelor, Josh Brener, and Devon Werkheiser and director Scott Zabielski; a making-of featurette; a bloopers reel; and deleted scenes. The Where’s the Money DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $19.98.

