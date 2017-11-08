ASCAP Opens Registration For 13th Annual “I Create Music” Expo: The United States’ Largest Conference For Songwriters, Composers, Artists And Producers

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2017 — ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, will bring its pioneering “I Create Music” EXPO back to Los Angeles in 2018 for three days of workshops, master classes, one-on-one sessions and networking events with the industry’s hottest hitmakers. Registration has just opened for the 13th annual EXPO, to be held Monday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 9 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles: www.ascap.com/exporegister.

“ASCAP EXPO is my favorite time of year,” said Paul Williams, ASCAP President. “It is an amazing opportunity for professional music creators to come together and network, create and learn from some of ASCAP’s most successful members. The chance to be surrounded by a community of other creative minds is one-of-a-kind, and there have been so many inspirational ‘only at the EXPO’ moments over the years, I lose count. I hope anyone who’s serious about their music career will join us in LA in May.”



Every year, ASCAP welcomes aspiring music professionals of all types for three days of education and inspiration from some of the most talented and forward-thinking songwriters, composers, producers and industry executives in the music business. Highlights from last year’s ASCAP EXPO included a thrilling keynote interview with Stevie Wonder and insights from top songwriters such as Dave Bassett (Elle King, “Ex’s & Oh’s”), Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Chris Brown), Bibi Bourelly (Rihanna), James Fauntleroy (Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars), JT Harding (Kenny Chesney, “Bar at the End of the World” & Keith Urban, “Somewhere with You”) and Lindy Robbins (Jason Derulo, “Want to Want Me”). ASCAP’s kickoff Annual Membership Meeting featured a performance from Grammy and ASCAP Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael McDonald, and provocative topics were covered as well, including the urgent need for music licensing reform, the need for gender equality in film music, and the growing concern about proper credit for songwriters.

Since its inception, ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO has attracted many of music’s biggest names and most successful industry players. Previous keynote speakers include Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, John Mayer, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Quincy Jones, Ludacris, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Lindsey Buckingham, Randy Newman, Jackson Browne, Steve Miller, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Jeff Lynne.

The EXPO agenda includes creative and business-focused panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes, one-on-one sessions, networking events, state-of-the-art technology demonstrations and performances. The ASCAP EXPO offers music creators an unforgettable and authentic experience – real knowledge, tools, connections and a community of support and guidance they can’t find anywhere else.





For the most updated information, visit http://www.ascap.com/expo, follow EXPO on Facebook and Twitter (@ASCAPEXPO), and follow ASCAP on Instagram (@ASCAP).

All ASCAP EXPO registrants get free access to nearly 60 hours of streaming video of the EXPO they attended. Non-attendees can purchase EXPO Video Access for $99. For more information visit: https://www.ascap.com/eventsawards/events/expo/2017/videoaccess.

