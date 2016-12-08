Atom Tickets Announces Concessions Pre-Ordering Option At Select AMC Theatres

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2016 — Atom Tickets , the first-of-its-kind mobile movie ticketing platform, announced today that it will now offer users the option to pre-order food & beverage and skip the concession lines at AMC Theatres. The enhanced service launches today at 28 AMC locations nationwide.

Atom Tickets continues to reach new users with its convenient and socially driven ticketing service that is revolutionizing the film and ticketing industry. Atom enables exhibitor partners to maximize their revenue streams by utilizing the app’s social invitation features and pre-ordering of tickets and concessions to draw larger audiences and increase ticket sales.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with AMC and offer the full Atom Tickets experience to their moviegoers,” said Matthew Bakal, executive chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets. “In addition to buying tickets and inviting friends through the app, AMC guests will have the ability to pre-order their favorite snacks and refreshments and have them ready upon arrival.”

Atom Tickets makes it easy for moviegoers to check reviews and showtimes and to coordinate movie outings among friends allowing each person to pay separately. The user-friendly app enables moviegoers to pre-pay for food & beverage items with just a few taps. Atom Tickets makes going to the movies faster, easier and more social than ever – providing a VIP entertainment experience that lets users bypass lines for tickets and concessions.

“Through the AMC app, we’ve had great success offering our guests the convenience ordering their food and drinks ahead of arriving at the movie, and we’re excited that our guests can now enjoy the full Atom Tickets mobile experience by incorporating the option to pre-order,” said John McDonald, executive vice president, U.S. Operations, AMC.

Atom’s AMC concessions service will be live at the following theatres:

1. AMC Colonial 18 Atlanta 2. AMC Phipps Plaza 14 Atlanta 3. AMC Methuen 20 Boston (Manchester) 4. AMC Assembly Row 12 Boston (Manchester) 5. AMC Braintree 10 Boston (Manchester) 6. AMC Tyngsborough 12 Boston (Manchester) 7. AMC Burlington 10 Boston (Manchester) 8. AMC Parkway Pointe 8 Champaign & Springfield-Decatur 9. AMC River East 21 Chicago 10. AMC Lake In The Hills 12 Chicago 11. AMC Hawthorn 12 with Dolby Cinema Chicago 12. AMC Dublin Village 18 Columbus, OH 13. AMC Northpark 15 Dallas-Ft. Worth 14. AMC Bowles Crossing 12 Denver 15. AMC Barrywoods 24 Kansas City 16. AMC Studio 28 Kansas City 17. AMC Independence 20 Kansas City 18. AMC Parkway 14 Kansas City 19. AMC Town Center 20 Kansas City 20. AMC Montebello 10 Los Angeles 21. AMC Norwalk 20 Los Angeles 22. AMC Fallbrook 7 Los Angeles 23. AMC Freehold 14 New York 24. AMC Deptford 8 Philadelphia 25. AMC Marlton 8 Philadelphia 26. AMC Arrowhead 14 Phoenix (Prescott) 27. AMC Dartmouth Mall 11 Providence-New Bedford 28. AMC Tysons Corner 16 Washington, DC

How it Works:

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies. Available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play , the app provides relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help customers make the best decision on what to see. Moviegoers may then invite friends (via Facebook or their contact lists) to purchase their own tickets to join them. Atom Tickets enables seamless ordering of tickets and concessions from any Android or iOS phone. At the theater, consumers go directly to the ushers and concession counters, where they simply scan a QR code at tablet kiosks. Paper tickets and IOUs have been replaced by Atom’s innovative platform, which keeps all plans, messaging, payment and tickets in one place.

