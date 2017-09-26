Australian Pop Vocal Group Human Nature Sign to Legacy Recordings Ahead of The Release of Their Hit Album JUKEBOX: The Ultimate Playlist on Friday, November 3, 2017

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2017 — Human Nature have earned their place as one of the world’s finest pop vocal groups of the modern era and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment will release their new CD, “JUKEBOX: The Ultimate Playlist,” on Friday, November 3, 2017.









A collection of some of the most-loved hit songs from the best vocal artists and groups of all time, Human Nature “JUKEBOX” features such classics as “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Stand By Me,” “Unchained Melody,” “Be My Baby” and “Under The Boardwalk,” reinterpreted with the group’s stellar sound as well as two original songs. “JUKEBOX: The Ultimate Playlist,” (CD and digital configurations) is available for pre-order now: https://lnk.to/HN_Jukebox.

Since their debut in Australia back in 1996, Human Nature have gone on to become known around the globe for their distinctive harmonies and stellar live shows, riding waves to the top of the charts, and have winning over fans all over the planet. The foursome – Toby Allen, Phil Burton, and brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney – recently celebrated their 28th anniversary as a group since forming in high school.