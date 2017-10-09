A Bad Moms Christmas Official Trailer 2017 Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.





Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, Jay Hernandez, David Walton, Justin Hartley

Genre: Comedy, Action, Adventure

Rating: R for crude sexual content and language throughout, and some drug use

Time: TBA

Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Writer: Screenplay by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Executive Producers: Bill Block, Mark Kamine

Producers: Suzanne Todd

Production Companies (US): STX Entertainment

