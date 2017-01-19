BandLab Technologies Acquires AudioStretch and Releases New Version of the Transcription Power App; Announces Free Access for Educators & Students Across the World

SINGAPORE and ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017 — BandLab Technologies has today announced the acquisition of AudioStretch, a premium music transcription power tool that allows users to change the speed of audio without changing the pitch. At the same time, BandLab released a new version of the app that features an enhanced interface and new video stretch capabilities, which is a first in world. Priced at $9.99 for iOS users, the new app will be free for music educators and their students, as part of BandLab Technologies’ commitment to supporting the next generation of musicians.

“As a developing musician, one of the most helpful tools you can have is the ability to slow down, loop or auto-transpose the notes for a piece of music you are trying to learn. I’m very proud by what we’ve been able to do with AudioStretch in just a few months. With AudioStretch you can now not only manipulate pitch and speed, but also enjoy the same functionality from video files – or even with videos captured directly from your phone’s camera within the app,” said Meng Ru Kuok, BandLab’s CEO / Co-Founder.

Users can listen as they drag a waveform on screen, slow down music to as slow as zero speed, listen note by note to any song, transpose music and create loops. The features make AudioStretch perfect for music learners, experts looking to deep dive on a new track or passion project, or teachers wanting to embrace technology to help their students do close learning in class or at home.

“We are constantly seeking to create great tools that help people make music, improve as musicians and develop their passion. Since its inception, AudioStretch was a fantastic core product. Now with the addition of video to the tool, it adds an entirely new dimension to the ease-of-use and functionality for our users. In addition to this, we are also giving free access to music educators and their students in schools and music rooms across the world. Music teachers simply need to register their interest at audiostretch.com/edu. Teachers can apply for up to 40 free AudioStretch Pro accesses – or download as many copies of AudioStretch Lite as they like, if their classes don’t need the full functionality of the Pro app. With either product, our team will run tailored webinars to make sure that schools are getting the most out of this fantastic tool,” said Mr. Kuok.

“I am so pleased to be joining the BandLab Technologies family, it makes perfect sense for AudioStretch,” said Gerry Beauregarde (Founder/Developer – AudioStretch). “This is a very natural connection, due to our shared mission to empower musicians to develop their skills and do their best work. To date, we’ve seen our users embrace the possibilities of AudioStretch – using it for transcription, learning songs by ear, crazy sonic experimentation or just listening to their music library in a new way. Now with the new ability to stretch video along with audio, AudioStretch users can check difficult fingering for a new solo or learn new dance moves. Joining forces with BandLab allows AudioStretch to continue to innovate and take our technology to the next level.”

The AudioStretch app is a complement to the company’s existing app, BandLab, the social music-making platform for musicians to create, collaborate and share music together. Mr. Kuok added, “On the BandLab side, we now have nearly a million users in 195 countries, creating, collaborating and sharing hundreds of thousands of songs a month. We are very pleased to be able to empower our users with a new tool like AudioStretch for transcription, learning and close listening, so they can make their best music. Watch out in 2017 for a schools-focused version of BandLab so we can do even more to support the development of new musicians. We believe there should be universal access to the tools needed to learn and our goal is to bring more dedicated features for educators around the world using BandLab to better what they do. BandLab’s full functionality is free to use and you will the continued commitment to this with our push into what we do for educators.”

AudioStretch is available for download in the iOS store for $9.99 USD. A free version, AudioStretch LITE, is also available with limited functionality.

Developed in BandLab Technologies’ Singapore HQ, the new version of AudioStretch maintains the core functionality that existing users rely on, but includes a sleek, updated interface & video.

Features include:

· Change the speed of video and audio files without changing the pitch

· Listen to the individual notes as you drag the waveform with LiveScrub™

· Play audio and video at zero speed

· Transpose any music (+/- 36 semitones)

· Loop difficult to learn sections

· Import any track into AudioStretch

· Export modified tracks via email or the cloud (Dropbox, iCloud, OneDrive).

