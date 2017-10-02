BET Networks Reveals New and Returning Cast of Its Fan-Magnet Original Series HIT THE FLOOR

Singer, Dancer and Actress Teyana Taylor to Join Cast Kimberly Elise, Dean Cain, McKinley Freeman, Katherine Bailess, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and Brent Antonello Return to Reprise Their Beloved Roles James LaRosa to Executive Produce Series with Principal Photography Starting in Los Angeles in November 2017

NEW YORK — BET Networks announces cast of the much-anticipated sexy drama series HIT THE FLOOR. Singer, dancer and actress Teyana Taylor to heat things up as she joins the cast of the much-anticipated original scripted series. Kimberly Elise, Dean Cain, McKinley Freeman, Katherine Bailess, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and Brent Antonello to reprise their beloved roles. Acclaimed producer and creator of the series James LaRosa to Executive Produce the one-hour series scheduled to premiere on BET in 2018 with principal photography starting in Los Angeles in November 2017.

Just when you thought TV couldn’t get any more sultry, sizzling new episodes of original series, HIT THE FLOOR, are back to steam up TV screens for a brand new season on BET Networks. The premier professional dance squad for the Los Angeles Devils basketball team, the Devil Girls, returns with more scandal, sex, secrets, intrigue and jaw-dropping dance routines, which captured audience’s hearts.





“HIT THE FLOOR” was created by James LaRosa who also serves as Executive Producer of the series.

