BET Networks Launches New Bingeworthy Digital Scripted Series ‘BROOKLYN.BLUE.SKY.’

The Eight Episode Web Series Premieres Today, November 21, Exclusively on BET.com/BrooklynBlueSky BROOKLYN.BLUE.SKY. is the Recipient of the BEST WEB SERIES Award Presented by Xfinity at the 2017 American Black Film Festival and BEST WEBISODE at the 2017 BronzeLens Film Festival

NEW YORK — The wait is over! Award-winning original digital series BROOKLYN.BLUE.SKY premieres TODAY exclusively on BET.com/BrooklynBlueSky. The eight episode series brings to light the complexities of modern-day romantic and platonic relationships. Created and written by filmmakers Rhavynn Drummer and Dui Jarrod, the series focuses on two distant exes, Skylar (played by Jenelle Simone) and Blue (played by Mike Oloyede), who reluctantly decide to come together to create a script for a ‘Netflix and Chill’ TV Pilot competition. Before they submit, they have to untie the binds that held them captive to their youthful love. The story is brought to life by a diverse cast including La Rivers as Giselle, Shannon Wallace as Hawthorne, Adiagha Faizah as Dr. Simone, Roland Lane as Duncan, Nicolette Ellis as Charice and Belle Caplis as Ellie.





BROOKLYN.BLUE.SKY is the first web series acquisition for BET Digital. The deal was brokered by Christopher Hicks and Jenya Meggs, who serve as Executive Producer and Producer on the series. Additionally, Patrick Ryan Morris serves as Director of photography.

Watch the official trailer of BROOKLYN.BLUE.SKY. here: https://www.bet.com/video/living/2017/11/watch-the-trailer-for-brooklyn-blue-sky.html

BROOKLYN.BLUE.SKY. won BEST WEB SERIES award presented by Xfinity at the 2017 American Black Film Festival and BEST WEBISODE at the 2017 BronzeLens Film Festival.





For video sneak peeks and first looks of “BROOKLYN.BLUE.SKY.” the series, visit the official page at BET.com/BrooklynBlueSky. Also, join the conversation on Twitter by using hashtag #BKBlueSky. For more information about the show visit BET.com.

