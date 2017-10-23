Toni Braxton, SWV, Tamar Braxton, 112, Tank and Kirk Franklin Set to Perform During “BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards”

NEW YORK–BET today announced Erykah Badu, godmother of soul, will return to Las Vegas for the third time, to host, write and produce BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards. Badu, a four-time Grammy Award-winning soul singer and songwriter, will once again bring her transcendent style, music and spirit to the Vegas stage. BET also announced a star-studded lineup of performances by Toni Braxton, SWV, Tamar Braxton, 112, Tank and Kirk Franklin. The annual celebration will recognize the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop from legends to the next generation. Filmed on November 5th at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will air on BET and BET HER on November 26th, 2017 at 8PM ET.

Multi-platinum and seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, artist, actress and producer Toni Braxton will receive the coveted Don Cornelius Legend Award and Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum, female R&B trio SWV will be honored with the third annual Lady of Soul Award.

The all-star nominees for the 2017 Soul Train Awards span across 12 different categories. Solange leads the roster with seven total nominations including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, and the highly coveted Video of the Year and Song of the Year for hit single “Cranes in the Sky”. Bruno Mars follows with six total nominations including two nominations for Song of the Year for his hit single “That’s What I Like,” and Album/Mixtape of the Year for “24K Magic”. DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller also received multiple nominations this year including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. The next generation of soul is also being recognized, including Khalid and SZA, who are multi-nominees across categories including Best New Artist, Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Best Collaboration and the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award.

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances and viewers can expect special appearances by some of the brightest stars in entertainment. The event annually showcases Soul Train’s impact on the history of music and dance from the 70s to today.

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive Producers of the network telecast are as follows: Debra Lee and Connie Orlando from BET, and Jesse Collins from Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The complete list of nominees for BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards can be found here.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; CENTRIC, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

About Soul Train Holdings

SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle’s investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.

About the Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation’s leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook (www.facebook.com/orleansarena) and on Twitter (@orleansarena).