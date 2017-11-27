Bruno Mars, SZA and Cardi B Bring Home Top Honors at the “BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards” Hosted by Erykah Badu

NEW YORK — BET PRESENTS: 2017 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS celebrated the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop by featuring both returning legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances. The awards show, which aired, November 26th, 2017 at 8pm ET on BET and BET HER, was again hosted by the otherworldly Godmother of Soul, Erykah Badu, who also brought her creative forces to the show as writer and producer.



Bruno Mars led the night’s winners dominating in top categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance. SZA followed with two awards, Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Artists were honored across 12 different categories and additional winners included Cardi B for Rhythm & Bars Award for “Bodak Yellow,” Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi (Soul Train Certified Award), Lecrae (Best Gospel/Inspirational Award), Solange “Cranes in the Sky” (The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award) and DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts” (Best Collaboration).

The BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards were action-packed from start to finish, with third annual Lady of Soul honorees SWV getting the party started with a medley of their top hits such as, “I’m So Into You,” and “Weak.” The trio were joined by Method Man and U-God for their final song, “Anything,” getting the entire crowd out of their seats and singing along, including newcomer Kehlani. Fearless and funkadelic host Erykah Badu then took to the stage and opened with an impactful statement by taking a knee before the crowd. Her poignant, yet laugh-out-loud, monologue focused on current events and included everything from faux Trump tweets to the changing sound of love is love. Toni Braxton watched delightedly from her seat as Anthony Anderson guided the crowd through a tribute medley by Ro James performing, “Seven Whole Days,” Jessie J. performing, “You Mean the World to Me,” and Luke James performing, “Unbreak My Heart.” The incomparable multi-platinum, multi-GRAMMY award-winning artist took the stage to remind everyone just how legendary she before graciously accepting the coveted Legend Award accompanied by a standing ovation. Braxton brought down the house, performing classics including, “Love Shoulda Brought You Home,” “You’re Making Me High,” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me.” As the show neared its end, Kirk Franklin led an inspirational performance alongside MAJOR., Le’Andria Johnson, Daniel Caeser and Ledisi.





In addition to electrifying performances, the awards show unveiled a powerful “Soul Cypher,” for the third year, with Badu holding court at the DJ while Faith Evans, Fantasia, Bilal and Mali Music brought their powerhouse vocals.

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2017 WINNERS

Best New Artist – SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Bruno Mars

Soul Train Certified Award – Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi

Video of the Year – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Lecrae

Album/Mixtape of the Year – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year) – Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – SZA

Song of the Year – Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “Cranes in the Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

Best Dance Performance – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Best Collaboration – DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”































BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive Producers of the network telecast are as follows: Debra Lee and Connie Orlando from BET, and Jesse Collins from Jesse Collins Entertainment.

For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards.

