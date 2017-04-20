Big Boi Launches Third Solo Album Boomiverse in June

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2017 — Big Boi returns with his highly-anticipated third full-length solo album and first release for Epic Records, Boomiverse, in June. The six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA diamond-certified hip-hop luminary, producer, and member of OutKast unveils two new songs in anticipation of the album’s impending arrival.

First up, Zane Lowe globally premieres “Mic Jack“ [feat. Adam Levine] to audiences worldwide on Apple Music’s Beats 1 April 20 at 9:30am PT as his latest “World Record.“ In addition, Big Boi grants Lowe an exclusive interview about “Mic Jack,” Boomiverse, and much more. Big Boi will also reveal a second new song “Kill Jill” [feat. Killer Mike & Jeezy]. Boomiverse isn’t just a new galaxy for Big Boi; it’s a new galaxy for hip-hop at large.

Produced by DJ Dahi [Kendrick Lamar, Drake] and DJ Khalil [Eminem, A$AP Rocky], “Mic Jack“ pairs the rapper’s inimitable groove and flow with a seismically catchy hook courtesy of Levine. Meanwhile, “Kill Jill” stands out as an exercise in true Atlanta swagger and raw lyrical fireworks, uniting Killer Mike, Jeezy, and Big Boi on a hyper-charged banger.

On April 24, Big Boi takes over the stage at NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the first television performance of “Mic Jack.“

One of history’s tightest and most clever rhyme mavericks, Big Boi‘s indelible influence courses throughout two generations of rap music. As one-half of OutKast, he achieved six GRAMMY® Awards, sold 25 million records, and created a string of music’s most influential work, including Aquemini, Stankonia, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below—which went RIAA Diamond making OutKast the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY® for ‘Album of the Year.‘ Big Boi’s 2010 solo debut, Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty, bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and received unanimous critical acclaim with Pitchfork proclaiming it one of the “100 Best Albums of the Decade ‘So Far'” and topping year-end lists from Time, Paste, Vibe, and more.

His 2012 follow-up Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors enamored tastemakers and fans alike and boasted collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Killer Mike, Kid Cudi, and more. In 2015, Big Boi collaborated with Phantogram to create supergroup Big Grams. Their debut self-titled album was released to critical and fan delight.

