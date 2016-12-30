Superhero series have become quite popular in recent times. While this isn’t a new genre, superheroes have been around for many years in various media forms including cartoons such as Batman from the 1990’s. Currently, superheroes are at the pinnacle of their popularity.

At the dawn of the millennium, the rise of superheroes began when the film, X-men was released. The featured a star studded cast of Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romjin-Stamos and Patrick Stewart. The movie looks at a group of mutants who possess super powers, making them stand out from ordinary humans. The movie was a box office hit, setting a record at the time for a top grossing film based on a comic book series. This success opened the door for X-men sequels as well as the production of other movies pertaining to superheroes.

With the success of superheroes on the big screen, the genre naturally branched out to other forms of media including television. Gotham is one example of a superhero inspired TV series. The show follows the adventures of Bruce Wayne and Jim Gordon before Batman became a household name. The CW is home to another successful TV series based on a superhero, The Flash. Another industry that was inspired by superheroes is the gaming industry. Many games of this genre have been released for play on a variety of gaming devices and mobile phones via casino sites such as Gaming Club. A popular title for this current year is “Marvel Heroes 2016.”

This popularity of the superhero genre is likely to continue. In 2017, the movie “The Justice League” is scheduled to be in theatres. Also, a number of Netflix original series are inspired by superheroes including “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil”. As time goes on, it is likely that other titles will also be in production set for release at a future date.

Sponsored content.