Brian McKnight and Durrell “Tank” Babbs Guest Star on Bounce TV’s Grown Folks

New Episodes of ‘Family Time’ and ‘Grown Folks’ Premiere Mondays 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on Bounce Aaron Kee and Diezel Braxton‐Lewis Guest Star on Family Time.

All-new episodes of the comedies Family Time and Grown Folks premiere back-to-back Monday nights 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on Bounce (Check your local listings).







October 30th schedule:

Family Time

“Halloween Time”

Mon. Oct. 30 at 9:00pm/ET

Halloween comes to a complete stop when Lisa (Angell Conwell) decides to find out the truth about her broken clock. Aaron Kee (Santiago) and Diezel Braxton‐Lewis (Never Heard) guest star.

Grown Folks

“Take ‘em to Church”

Mon. Oct. 30 at 9:30pm/ET

In need for a little extra time with her pastor, Jillian (Tracey Cherelle Jones) invites him over for dinner. Trouble stirs when Gary (Gary ‘G Thang’ Johnson) becomes envious after he discovers that the pastor is more handsome than he imagined. GRAMMY nominated singers Brian McKnight and Durrell “Tank” Babbs guest star.

ABOUT FAMILY TIME:

Family Time follows Tony Stallworth (Omar Gooding), a struggling general contractor and his beautiful wife, Lisa (Angell Conwell), a pair of high school sweethearts living a new life in the suburbs with their mischievous children, Devin (Bentley Kyle Evans, Jr.) and Ebony (Jayla Calhoun). This fifth season features notable guest stars including singer-songwriter and TV personality Tameka “Tiny” Harris and TV host Fonzworth Bentley.

ABOUT GROWN FOLKS:

The brand new comedy Grown Folks stars Gary “G Thang” Johnson (Disaster Movie, Moneyball) as a frugal skycap for an international airline, Tracey Cherelle Jones (Don’t Be a Menace to South Central, The Players Club, Baby Boy) as his wife Jillian, a pragmatic social worker, Jay Phillips (Semi-Pro, Baby Mama, Prom Night) as zany plumber James and Caryn Ward Ross (The Game, You Take the Kids) as Jay’s stay-at-home wife Brenda. In Honeymooners-esque fashion, the couples deal with life’s issues in hilarious ways. Guest stars include two-time GRAMMY®-nominated singer Durrell “Tank” Babbs, singer-songwriter and producer Brian McKnight, and comedians Joe Torry, Ellia English and Tammi Mac, among others.

ABOUT BOUNCE:

Bounce is the fastest-growing African-American (AA) network on television and airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage. The network features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 99 million homes across the United States and 95% of all African-American television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Among the founders of Bounce are iconic American figures Martin Luther King, III and Ambassador Andrew Young.