Bruce Springsteen Signs With Universal Music Publishing Group To Globally Administer Iconic Catalog

Along with his own recordings, Springsteen’s work has often been covered by other acclaimed artists, with credits including David Bowie’s “It’s Hard to be a Saint in the City,” Natalie Cole’s “Pink Cadillac,” Joan Jett’s “Light of Day,” Mary J. Blige’s “American Skin (41 Shots),” Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s “Blinded by the Light,” The Pointer Sisters’ “Fire,” Patti Smith’s “Because the Night,” Rage Against the Machine’s “The Ghost of Tom Joad“ and Neil Young’s “My Hometown.”

Jon Landau, President of Jon Landau Management, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Jody Gerson and her team. After forty productive years of working with the leading independents, it is now time for us to centralize Bruce’s publishing. UMPG combines putting the artist first with creating, leading and managing the incredible changes occurring in the world of publishing. At this point in Bruce’s legendary songwriting career, they are an ideal fit.”

Jody Gerson, UMPG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “During a career spanning more than 40 years, Bruce Springsteen has amassed one of the most iconic catalogs of songs in the history of music. As an artist, his demand for excellence and his requirement for heart and passion in everything that you do is the standard for how we operate every day at UMPG. We are thrilled to put the entire global resources of our company into expanding the popularity of his music and creating exciting new fan experiences.”

Beginning in 1973 with Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., Springsteen’s career spans 18 studio albums that have garnered 20 Grammys – six for songwriting, and an Oscar in 1994 for Best Original Song for “Streets of Philadelphia.”

In 1999, Springsteen was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which also inducted The E Street Band in 2014. He was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor in 2009 and he was MusiCares’ 2013 Person of the Year.

Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album Chapter and Verse were released in September 2016. Born to Run will be issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster this September. President Barack Obama awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016 for his role in shaping American music.

About Universal Music Publishing Group

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is a leading global music publisher with 43 offices in 36 countries. UMPG represents music in every genre from some of the world’s most important songwriters and catalogs. These include ABBA, Adele, A Great Big World, Jhené Aiko, Alabama Shakes, Axwell & Ingrosso, Bastille, Beach Boys, Beastie Boys, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Jeff Bhasker, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, The Clash, Coldplay, J.Cole, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Jason Derulo, Neil Diamond, Disclosure, Danny Elfman, Eminem, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Florence + the Machine, Future, Martin Garrix, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Al Green, Haim, Halsey, Emile Haynie, Jimi Hendrix, Kacy Hill, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, Billy Joel, Elton John/Bernie Taupin, Tobias Jesso Jr., Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, The Mamas and Papas, Pearl Jam, Linkin Park, Steve Mac, Post Malone, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Metallica, Miguel, Nicki Minaj, Mumford & Sons, Jimmy Napes, R. City, Randy Newman, Red Hot Chili Peppers, New Order, Ne-Yo, Steve Perry, Otis Redding, R.E.M., Carole Bayer Sager, Gustavo Santaolalla, Sex Pistols, Paul Simon, Britney Spears, Stax (East Memphis Music), Swedish House Mafia, Justin Timberlake, U2, Keith Urban, Diane Warren, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jack White, Zedd and many more.