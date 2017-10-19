Calvin Klein Fragrances Releases ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN Featuring Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Liya Kebede

NEW YORK –Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY], today revealed the new worldwide television advertising campaign for ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN, featuring actor Jake Gyllenhaal.





Conceived creatively in close collaboration with Mr. Gyllenhaal – who makes his advertising debut for the brand – the new ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN family is at once shown as beautiful, timeless and yet very much of today. Starring alongside model and advocate Liya Kebede and four-year-old actress Leila, Gyllenhaal portrays both father and partner with mother Kebede. The focus is on imparting knowledge and love to their child, who serves as both a linking emotional thread and a fundamental idea of the future, as each parent recites and teaches the E.E. Cummings poem, “[i carry your heart with me(i carry it in]”, to her.

The new ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN campaign spot is shot in black and white film by Emmy Award-winning director Cary Fukunaga. Nine Stories Productions – a company founded by Mr. Gyllenhaal and business partner Riva Marker produced the campaign. Acclaimed photographer Willy Vanderperre lenses the print campaign with his inimitable black and white imagery.





“I am a great admirer of CALVIN KLEIN, and especially Raf Simons’ work,” said Mr. Gyllenhaal. “The history of ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN spans many generations, which is incredible, so when the brand approached me, I was excited to work with them to develop this beautiful concept and story.”

“We wanted to look at what ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN means today: the emotion and the beauty of passing on knowledge; a commitment to the future; and the timelessness of love,” said Raf Simons, Chief Creative Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc.

“ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN has remained a top-selling global fragrance brand and is still as relevant as when it launched almost 30 years ago,” Simona Cattaneo, CMO of COTY Luxury, said. “With this new campaign, ETERNITY CALVIN KLEIN becomes more contemporary as it tells the iconic yet relatable story of the eternal love found within a modern family.”

About Calvin Klein, Inc.

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

About PVH

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and True&Co. brands, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International, Limited.

About COTY Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as Bourjois, Max Factor, Rimmel, Wella, Adidas and Guess; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Gucci, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, System Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA: facebook.com/calvinklein; calvinklein.tumblr.com; google.com/+calvinklein;

youtube.com/calvinklein; twitter.com/calvinklein; instagram.com/calvinklein;

pinterest.com/calvinklein

snapchat: calvinklein

brand handle: @calvinklein

hashtag: #cketernity

“ ‘i carry your heart with me(i carry it in’. © 1952, 1980, 1991 by the Trustees for the E. E. Cummings Trust. Used by permission of Liveright Publishing Corporation”