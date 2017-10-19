Capitol Christian Music Group Artists and Writers Win Big at GMA Dove Awards with Wins in Multiple Top Categories

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 19, 2017) – Capitol Christian Music Group (Capitol CMG) took home top honors in multiple top categories including Song of the Year, Worship Song of the Year and Worship Album of the Year during Tuesday night’s 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards which took place in Nashville, TN at Lipscomb University. Hillsong Worship, Chris Tomlin, Amy Grant, and more were among the Capitol CMG artists recognized in winning categories, earning CCMG a total of 14 awards.



“We’re very honored to see our artists and writers recognized by the Dove Award voters, and we’re grateful for the impact their music is making,” says Peter York, President of Capitol Christian Music Group. “Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees.”

Award winners represent all of Capitol CMG’s entities including Capitol CMG Label Group, Capitol CMG Publishing and Motown Gospel. The awards show, co-hosted by Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kari Jobe, will exclusively air on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. CST.

Song of the Year

“What A Beautiful Name”

(writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood

(publishers) Capitol CMG Publishing, Hillsong Music Publishing

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year

Gaither Vocal Band, Gaither Music Group

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Eye of the Storm (feat. GabeReal)” – Ryan Stevenson , (writers) Bryan Fowler, Ryan Stevenson

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Better Together” – Gaither Vocal Band, (writers) William J. Gaither, Reba Rambo-McGuire, Dony McGuire, Chip Davis

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year

“My World Needs You” – Kirk Franklin (writer) Kirk Franklin

Urban Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Joy” – VaShawn Mitchell, (writers) Pat Barrett, Tony Brown

Worship Song of the Year

“What A Beautiful Name”

(writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood

(publisher) Capitol CMG Publishing, Hillsong Music Publishing

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith And Hope – Reba McEntire, (producer) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore

Worship Album of the Year

Never Lose Sight – Chris Tomlin, (producers) Ross Copperman, Jeremy Edwardson, Ed Cash

Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year

Tennessee Christmas – Amy Grant, (producers) Mac McAnally, Marshall Altman, Ed Cash

Recorded Music Packaging of the Year

The Garden – Kari Jobe, (Art Directors) Ezra & Jillian Cohen, Lindsey Pruitt, (Graphic Artist) Lindsey Pruitt, (Photographer) Cameron Powell

Short Form Video of the Year

“Run Devil Run” – Crowder, (director) Nate Corrona (producers) Leighton Ching & Shelley Giglio

Long Form Video of the Year

“Of Dirt & Grace” – Hillsong United, (directors) Joel Houston, Davie Rubie (producer) Jason Strong

