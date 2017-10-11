Cardi B Wins Big at the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2017 with 5 Wins Followed by Kendrick Lamar with 4 Wins

NEW YORK –The BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2017 brought the heat to Miami, Florida on Friday, October 6, 2017 for the annual taping of the most prominent hip hop showcase on television. Multi-platinum artist, mega-producer and holder of ‘the keys to success’ DJ Khaled hosted hip-hop’s biggest night of the year at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. THE BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2017 premiered on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 8:00PM ET.

Cardi B stole the show with 5 wins for ‘Single of the Year’ for her Number #1 Billboard hit, ‘Bodak Yellow,’ ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Mixtape,’ ‘Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style),’ and ‘Hustler of the Year.’ Kendrick Lamar followed closely picking up 4 awards for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer’ and ‘Lyricist of the Year.’ Host DJ Khaled snagged 3 honors for ‘DJ of the Year,’ ‘Best Collab, Duo or Group’ and ‘MVP of the Year,’ dedicating the accolades to his son, Asahd Khaled. Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell received the night’s biggest honor, the ‘I Am Hip Hop Award,’ for his unmatched achievements and contributions to hip hop culture.

Viewers tuned into the hottest performances by DJ Khaled featuring Trick Daddy, T-Pain, Plies and Rick Ross with their 2007 anthem “I’m so Hood.” Migos kept the energy going with a performance of their latest single “Too Hotty”; Playboi Carti had the house rocking with hits “Woke Up Like This” and “Magnolia (Milly Rock).” Over at Club Liv, Gucci Mane performed a medley of club bangers including “Tone It Down,” “I Get the Bag,” “Curve” and “Make Love First”; Yo Gotti performed new single “Juice” and chart-topping hit “Rake it Up.” Cardi B hit the stage with a much anticipated performance of her Billboard Chart-topping hit, “Bodak Yellow,” and Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy and Flo Rida all hit the stage in a nostalgic tribute to hip hop pioneer Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, during which “Uncle Luke” performed some of his classic hip hop hits “Scarred,” “It’s Your Birthday,” “Me So Horny,” “Pop That” and “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown).”





The complete list of 2017 BET “Hip Hop Awards” winners are:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Hot Ticket Performer

Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

DJ of the Year

DJ Khaled

Producer of the Year

Metro Boomin

MVP of the Year

DJ Khaled

Single of the Year

“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)

Album of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – “DAMN.”

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

TheShadeRoom.com

Best MIXTAPE

Cardi B – “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2”

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti ft. Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Jay Z – “The Story of O.J.”

