Legacy Recordings and Rockingale Records Set to Release Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park (CD/DVD or Digital Format) on Friday, September 1

Historic 45th Anniversary Concert--Recorded July 3, 2016--Includes First-Ever Live Performance of Tapestry in its Entirety + Artist/Fan Favorites from the Carole King Songbook "Carole King: Tapestry - Captured Live at Hyde Park London," a One Night Cinema Event, Presented by Fathom Events and AEG at Select Theaters Nationwide on July 11 Special Broadcast Edition of Carole King - Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park Airing on American Public Television Beginning in September

NEW YORK, June 12, 2017 — Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Rockingale Records will release Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park (CD/DVD or digital) on Friday, September 1.

Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park may be pre-ordered here: http://smarturl.it/CaroleKing_HydePark

Recorded on July 3, 2016, in front of a rapturous audience of more than 65,000 fans, Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park celebrates the 45th anniversary of a zeitgeist-shifting touchstone album that established Carole King as the quintessential singer-songwriter, a “Natural Woman” who gave voice to the emotions and experiences of millions of listeners around the world. With songs that are literally woven into the fabric of pop culture, Tapestry struck a universal chord, topping the Billboard 200 for 15 weeks and staying on the chart for six years. King took home four Grammy Awards for the album, including Album, Record and Song of the Year. And the songs, including “So Far Away,” “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and others remain timeless standards and radio staples.

The artist’s largest concert since her legendary 1973 show in Central Park, Carole King’s historic Hyde Park performance marked her first British concert since 1989 and the first time she’d performed Tapestry on stage in its entirety. The album showcases Carole leading a full band (including guitarist Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar, who played on the original Tapestry album) through the album with the bonus addition of some of her personal favorite compositions from her formidable songbook. Guest performers include her daughter, Louise Goffin, who joins Carole on several tracks including “Where You Lead” (which the duo re-recorded as the theme song to the popular television series “Gilmore Girls”) plus the Laurence Olivier Award-winning West End cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Originally released in 1971, Tapestry established Carole King–already a noted songwriter of smash hits for Aretha Franklin, The Everly Brothers, The Monkees, The Drifters and many others–as an extraordinary performer who defines the singer-songwriter genre from the 1970s onward.

The Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park package includes the full concert on CD/DVD and is rounded out with insightful recollections from Carole about the making of Tapestry .

Leading up to the home release of the CD/DVD, “Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London” will be broadcast to U.S. movie theaters on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). In addition to the full-length concert, this special one-night cinema event includes an interview with King herself, special introduction by the iconic WCBS-FM radio host Scott Shannon, star-studded appearances from Tom Hanks, Elton John, Graham Nash, Lou Adler, Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar, James Taylor, David Crosby, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and includes several timeless Goffin/King compositions. Tickets and more information available at FathomEvents.com

A special television broadcast edition of Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park , distributed by American Public Television, will begin airing on public television stations in September 2017.

Additional performances on Live at Hyde Park include a Gerry Goffin/Carole King medley featuring “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “It Might As Well Rain Until September,” “Go Away Little Girl,” “I’m Into Something Good,” “One Fine Day” and more.

Carole King – Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park (CD/DVD/Digital)

CD

1. I Feel The Earth Move

2. So Far Away

3. It’s Too Late

4. Home Again

5. Beautiful

6. Way Over Yonder

7. You’ve Got A Friend

8. Where You Lead

9. Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

10. Smackwater Jack

11. Tapestry

12. (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

13. Medley Intro

14. Goffin/King Medley:

Take Good Care Of My Baby

It Might As Well Rain Until September

Go Away Little Girl

I’m Into Something Good

One Fine Day

15. Hey Girl

16. Chains

17. Jazzman

18. Up On The Roof

19. Locomotion

20 I Feel the Earth Move (Reprise)

21. You’ve Got A Friend (reprise)

DVD

1. Opening/Testimonials (Instrumental Music Bed: It’s Too Late, Will You Love Me

Tomorrow?, So Far Away, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman)

2. I Feel The Earth Move

3. So Far Away

4. It’s Too Late

5. Home Again

6. Beautiful

7. Way Over Yonder

8. You’ve Got a Friend

9. Where You Lead (with Louise Goffin)

10. Will You Love Me Tomorrow? (with Louise Goffin)

11. Smackwater Jack

12. Tapestry

13. (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman

14. Take Good Care Of My Baby

15. It Might As Well Rain Until September

16. Go Away Little Girl

17. I’m Into Something Good

18. One Fine Day

19. Hey Girl

20. Chains

21. Jazzman

22. Up On The Roof

23. Locomotion

24. I Feel The Earth Move (with cast of Carole King the Musical)

25. You’ve Got A Friend (reprise)

