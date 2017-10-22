Casting: Ant Man and the Wasp | Filming October 23 - 31, 2017

In the aftermath of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to re-balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past. Paul Rudd will be coming back in the sequel as the main character Ant-Man. The movie will also star Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne AKA The Wasp, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, T.I. as Dave, Michael Peña as Luis and David Dastmalchian as Kurt.

Casting for Ant-Man and the WASP (filming as Cherry Blue) is listed below.

CASTING NOTICE – CHERRY BLUE

STILL LOOKING!

Men and Women over the age of 18!

Central Casting is also looking for men and women of all ages who can portray a Hispanic/Latin look or who appear to have fair skin tone and dark hair for a park scene taking place in 1987.

Mandatory Fitting one day between Mon 10/23 – 10/27 and filming on Mon 10/30 and Tues 10/31 in Savannah, GA

SUBMIT NOW!!!

Savannah@centralcasting.com

Don’t forget to include your legal first and last name, contact phone number, current full length photo and current sizes!

No visible tattoos please!

NEW FACES – FOUR DAY CALL

Filming Dates: Monday 10/23, Tuesday 10/24, Wednesday 10/25 & Thursday 10/26

Filming Location: Atlanta, GA

Filming Rate: $68/8

Fitting Date: Friday 10/20

Fitting Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fitting rate: $17/2

MUST BE AVAILABLE ALL FIVE (5) DAY WITHOUT TIME RESTRICTIONS!

Central Casting is currently seek CAUCASIAN looking MEN to portray 1980’s military goons. You must fit the following requirement:

Height: 5’9 to 6’2

Waist: 32 to 36

Coat: 40 to 46

If this is you, please email your name, phone number, CURRENT PHOTOS & SIZES to cherryblue@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: MGOONS





SAVANNAH Casting for Cherry Blue

We are looking for men and women to portray 1980’s Argentinian locals for an awesome set of scenes on Marvel’s “Cherry Blue”.

Must be available for a fitting in Savannah during the week of 10/23 and to work the entire day on 10/30 & 10/31.

Looking for people that are local to the Savannah area as travel will not be provided/compensated.

HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:

If interested and completely available, please email your name, phone number and a current picture of yourself to: savannah@centralcasting.com

Subject Line: 1987

Required: Documentation to complete the federal I-9 form. List of acceptable documents you need to bring can be found at the Homeland Security website: https://www.uscis.gov/system/files_force/files/form/i-9-paper-version.pdf

Details: Central Casting is an E-Verify employer: For more information on E-Verify, please visit DHS at http://www.dhs.gov/E-Verify