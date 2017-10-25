CASTING: First Man | Filming November 1 – 13, 2017

Feature Film “First Man“ casting November 1 – 13, 2017.

The Neil Armstrong story Based on the authorized biography

“First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong” by James Hansen.

Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle

Ryan Gosling starring as Neil Armstrong

A Biopic on the life of the legendary American Astronaut Neil Armstrong from 1961-1969, on his journey to becoming the first human to walk the moon. Exploring the sacrifices and costs on the Nation and Neil himself, during one of the most dangerous missions in the history of space travel.





First Man feature films in and around Atlanta, GA

Seeking paid background artists

So please make sure your pictures are clear and in focus. You should be taking NEW updated photos for this project. I will need to see what your current hairstyle looks like.This is a period piece so will require haircut for men that hair is not correct. Please understand we are trying to be historically correct in each and every scene.

Priceline Flights – Select your exact Flight & time. Lowest price guaranteed!

TEST PILOTS

Seeking Cauasian Men / Ages 30-55

Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven

Those with military experience are encouraged to apply

Rate: $64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/2

Date: 11/8

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Location: Briarcliff / East Point (fitting)

Subject: TEST PILOT

DRIVERS

Seeking Men and Women that are comfortable driving period cars (60’s)

Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Rate: $64/8 + $15 Drive Bump

Fitting Rate: $16/2

Date: Either 11/1 or 11/6

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Location: Roswell / East Point (fitting)

Subject: DRIVER

BAKERY TRUCK MAN

Seeking Caucasian Male / Age 35-40

Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven

Need to be able to fit into the sizes below

Shirts: 16 or 16.5

Jacket: 42 or 44

Pants: 32 or 36

Rate: $64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/2

Date: 11/6

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Location: Roswell / East Point (fitting)

Subject: BAKERY





PARENTS

Seeking Caucasian Men and Women / Ages 40-50

Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Rate: $64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/2

Date: 11/1 or 11/6

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Subject: PARENT

KIDS

Seeking African American and Caucasian Kids / Ages 6-14

Kids must have natural hair.

They may need to get hair cut to match 60’s period

Please list in the email if they can ride bikes and/or swim

Rate: $120/8

Fitting Rate: $3/2

Date: 11/1 or 11/6

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)

Subject: FM KIDS

NAVY MEN

Seeking men with a military background

Caucasian and African American / Age 20-50

Please list sizes in body of email

Rate: $64/8

Date: 11/8 or 11/9

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Subject: NAVY MAN

FM MALES

Seeking African American and Caucasian Males for a range of roles

Construction worker, Engineers, Techs and more

Should have flexible schedule

Rate: $64/8

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Subject: FM MALES



SEE PARENTS

Seeking Older Caucasian Couple

Ages 65 or Older

Rate: $64/8

Work Date: 11/13

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)

Subject: SEE PARENTS

SEE FUNERAL

Seeking Caucasian Females and Children

Women ages 25 and older

Kids ages 6-14

Rate: Females $64/8 / Kids $120/8

Work Date: 11/13

Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th

Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)

Subject: SEE FUNERAL

BONGO AND DRUM SET

Seeking African American Males that have experience playing full drum set or bongos

Rate: TBD

Subject: BONGO

HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:

If you are interested in working on this project and fit any of the above depictions then please email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Include 3 NEW UPDATED PICTURES (head, body and profile) age, height, weight

and all contact info.

Please use correct subject line.