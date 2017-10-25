CASTING: First Man | Filming November 1 – 13, 2017

Feature Film “First Man“ casting November 1 – 13, 2017.
The Neil Armstrong story Based on the authorized biography
“First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong” by James Hansen.
Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle
Ryan Gosling starring as Neil Armstrong
A Biopic on the life of the legendary American Astronaut Neil Armstrong from 1961-1969, on his journey to becoming the first human to walk the moon. Exploring the sacrifices and costs on the Nation and Neil himself, during one of the most dangerous missions in the history of space travel.
First Man feature films in and around Atlanta, GA
Seeking paid background artists
So please make sure your pictures are clear and in focus. You should be taking NEW updated photos for this project. I will need to see what your current hairstyle looks like.This is a period piece so will require haircut for men that hair is not correct. Please understand we are trying to be historically correct in each and every scene.
TEST PILOTS
Seeking Cauasian Men / Ages 30-55
Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven
Those with military experience are encouraged to apply
Rate: $64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/2
Date: 11/8
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Location: Briarcliff / East Point (fitting)
Subject: TEST PILOT
DRIVERS
Seeking Men and Women that are comfortable driving period cars (60’s)
Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Rate: $64/8 + $15 Drive Bump
Fitting Rate: $16/2
Date: Either 11/1 or 11/6
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Location: Roswell / East Point (fitting)
Subject: DRIVER
BAKERY TRUCK MAN
Seeking Caucasian Male / Age 35-40
Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven
Need to be able to fit into the sizes below
Shirts: 16 or 16.5
Jacket: 42 or 44
Pants: 32 or 36
Rate: $64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/2
Date: 11/6
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Location: Roswell / East Point (fitting)
Subject: BAKERY
PARENTS
Seeking Caucasian Men and Women / Ages 40-50
Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Rate: $64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/2
Date: 11/1 or 11/6
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Subject: PARENT
KIDS
Seeking African American and Caucasian Kids / Ages 6-14
Kids must have natural hair.
They may need to get hair cut to match 60’s period
Please list in the email if they can ride bikes and/or swim
Rate: $120/8
Fitting Rate: $3/2
Date: 11/1 or 11/6
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)
Subject: FM KIDS
NAVY MEN
Seeking men with a military background
Caucasian and African American / Age 20-50
Please list sizes in body of email
Rate: $64/8
Date: 11/8 or 11/9
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Subject: NAVY MAN
FM MALES
Seeking African American and Caucasian Males for a range of roles
Construction worker, Engineers, Techs and more
Should have flexible schedule
Rate: $64/8
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Subject: FM MALES
SEE PARENTS
Seeking Older Caucasian Couple
Ages 65 or Older
Rate: $64/8
Work Date: 11/13
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)
Subject: SEE PARENTS
SEE FUNERAL
Seeking Caucasian Females and Children
Women ages 25 and older
Kids ages 6-14
Rate: Females $64/8 / Kids $120/8
Work Date: 11/13
Fitting Date: Friday Oct 27th
Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)
Subject: SEE FUNERAL
BONGO AND DRUM SET
Seeking African American Males that have experience playing full drum set or bongos
Rate: TBD
Subject: BONGO
HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:
If you are interested in working on this project and fit any of the above depictions then please email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Include 3 NEW UPDATED PICTURES (head, body and profile) age, height, weight
and all contact info.
Please use correct subject line.