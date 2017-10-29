CASTING: First Man – Filming November 6 – 22, 2017

Feature Film “First Man“ casting November 6 – 22, 2017.

The Neil Armstrong story Based on the authorized biography

“First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong” by James Hansen.

Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle

Ryan Gosling starring as Neil Armstrong

A Biopic on the life of the legendary American Astronaut Neil Armstrong from 1961-1969, on his journey to becoming the first human to walk the moon. Exploring the sacrifices and costs on the Nation and Neil himself, during one of the most dangerous missions in the history of space travel.





First Man feature films in and around Atlanta, GA

Seeking paid background artists

All roles are paid and film in/around Atlanta, unless otherwise specified. We do not pay for travel or lodging. Please read each casting carefully and make sure you are fully available before you submit. Please ALWAYS send CURRENT pictures of yourself. Do not send a photo of yourself clean shaven when you have your winter beard. We do not want professional photos that have been filtered and photoshopped. We want the real you!! Often submissions are overlooked because we can tell that they are photoshopped and just move on to the next submission. You think we want Hollywood beautiful but we want REAL!!

STANDARD FOR ALL FIRST MAN CASTINGS

Men will need to get period haircut and be clean shaven

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Kids (mostly boys) may also need to get their hair cut

Priceline Flights – Select your exact Flight & time. Lowest price guaranteed!

BAKERY TRUCK DRIVER

Seeking Caucasian Male

Age 35-40

Need to be able to fit into the sizes below

Shirts: 16 or 16.5

Jacket: 42 or 44

Pants: 32 or 36

Rate: $64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/2

Date: 11/6

Fitting Date: Monday Oct 30th

Location: Roswell / East Point (fitting)

Subject: BAKERY

Neighborhood Kids

Seeking African American and Caucasian Kids / Ages 6-14

Please list in the email if they can ride bikes and/or swim

Rate: $120/8

Fitting Rate: $16/2

Date: 11/14

Fitting Date: 10/31-11/3

Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)

Subject: FM KIDS

REPORT ME

Seeking Men and Women to portray reporters, cameramen , sound and photographers

Dates: 11/14, 11/16, 11/21, 11/22

Do not have to be available all days

Fitting Date: 10/31-11/3

Rate: $64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/2

Location: Roswell, East Point (Fitting)

Subject: REPORT ME





HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:

If you are interested in working on this project and fit any of the above depictions then please email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Include 3 NEW UPDATED PICTURES (head, body and profile) age, height, weight

and all contact info.

Please use correct subject line.