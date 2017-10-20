CASTING: FX’s Atlanta Season 2 – Filming October 24 – 30, 2017

Written by and starring Donald Glover, who himself grew up in the titular city, FX’s Atlanta follows two cousins on their way up through the Atlanta rap scene whose opposing views on art versus commerce, success and race will make their quest anything but easy. Glover will also act as the show’s executive producer, along with Paul Simms (Girls, Flight of the Conchords), and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

The show received two Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Glover.

KOREAN MALES AND FEMALES

Casting Korean men and women to portray manicurist in a nail shop. MUST be able to speak Korean fluently. Please include any experience you may have as a manicurist.

Works: October 25th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: KOREAN

**FEATURED** MILITANT FATHER

Middle-aged African American dad, ages middle 40’s to 50’s.

Short haircut, facial hair is okay. Tough demeanor.

Interview and works on the same day: Tuesday 10/24 – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Like Father, Like Son

CAUCASIAN MODEL-ESQUE TYPE

(TO BE A STORE CLERK)

Do all of your friends tell you that you belong on the runway or on the cover of Vogue, but you’re stuck at your 9-5? Come work at this store! Seeking females 5’8+ and males 5’10+ to portray model-esque store clerks at a high-end and bougie store. Please include any modeling or runway experience.

Works: October 25th – Rate:$64/8

Subject: BEAUTIFUL STORE CLERK

Pretty Girl In the Fast Food Place

Casting a female that turns all the heads when she walks through the door. Open ethnicity.

Works: October 26th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Pretty Girl

People with Gold Teeth

Shine up your grillz, it’s your time to shine, literally. Seeking males , 18+ to portray hip rappers at a club. Please include pictures in your best rapper look and show off those gold teeth.

Works: October 30 – Rate: $64/8 + $25 Gold Bump

Subject: GRILLZ





White Rural or Redneck Types

Camo, Tractors, Hunting, Nascar, Grits (heck ya!). Does that describe your interests? Seeking Caucasian male & female redneck types of all ages.

Works: October 30 – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Camo

Caucasians w/ Trucks

Seeking Caucasian males and females with a truck. Please submit a picture of the truck along with the year, make, model & color. Don’t forget pictures of yourself as well!

Works: October 30 – Rate: $64/8 + $25 Bump

Subject: Me and My Truck

Detectives and Cops

Seeking professional looking male & females that look like you belong in law enforcement. Strap on your belt & grab your badge. Open ethnicity.

Works: October 30 – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Freeze Sucka

Medical Crew and Coroners

Time to pull out those scrubs. Seeking males and females to portray medical crew and coroners. Please list any medical experience you have or if you have experience as a coroner.

Works: October 30 – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Scrubs





HIGH-END, WEALTHY SHOPPERS

(FOR A $$ STORE)

Casting high-end shoppers that like to shop in Sak’s Fifth on a normal day. Casting caucasians and African Americans. MUST HAVE WEALTHY-LOOKING ATTIRE! 🙂

Works: October 25th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Expensive Shopper

NAIL SALON CUSTOMERS

Casting men and women to portray customers in a nail shop. Open to all ethnicities, Ages 18+

Works: October 25th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Nail Salon Customer

AFRICAN AMERICAN MANICURIST

Casting a African American female to portray a manicurist in a nail shop. If you have any experience, please include in your submission. Ages 18+

Works: October 25th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: AA Manicurists

FANS

Casting individuals that love taking pictures with their favorite celebrities. Must be at least 18+, Open to all ethnicities.

Works: October 25th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Smile

PEDESTRIAN SHOPPER W/ VEHICLES

Casting individuals with vehicles ages 18+, all shapes and sizes to portray pedestrians shopping at a store. Please include your VEHICLE info: Year, Color, Make, & Model . Unfortunately, NO RED, BLACK OR WHITE CARS!

Works: October 25th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Keys

FAST FOOD EMPLOYEE OR CUSTOMERS

Casting males and females to portray customers or employees at a fast food restaurant.. All ethnicities, shapes and sizes! Please include your vehicle color, year, make, model and a photo of your vehicle in your submission. Some of you will be booked with car!

Works: October 26th – Rate: $64/8

Subject: Fast Food Customer

Subject: Fast Food Employee

HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:

To submit, please email us 3 clear, well-lit, recent photos of yourself along with your

name, age, height, weight and current phone number to:

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

Don’t forget to list experience, if applicable.

Be sure to use the correct subject line(s) when submitting.