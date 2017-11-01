CASTING: The CW’s Valor | Filming November 6 – 20, 2017

The boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers. Valor is produced by The CW.

ATLANTA POLICE/FBI

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray FBI agents and members of the Atlanta Police Department. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply. Wardrobe sizes are no bigger than a 38 Waist/44 Jacket.

Fitting: Thursday, Nov 2nd or Friday, Nov 3rd

Work Date: Monday, Nov 6th

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: LOCKDOWN

SPECIAL WEAPONS AND TACTICS

Seeking tough, athletic MALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 45, to portray members of the S.W.A.T. Team/FBI Tactical Team. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply.

Fitting: Thursday, Nov 2nd or Friday, Nov 3rd

Work Date: Monday, Nov 6th

Rate: $125/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: SWAT

CITY PEDESTRIANS

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 65, to portray citizens and innocent bystanders during a police/FBI raid.

Work Date: Monday, Nov 6th

Rate: $64/8

Subject: EYEWITNESS





SOMALI VILLAGERS

Seeking African American MALES and FEMALES, ages 18 to 65, to portray SOMALI villagers. Seeking anyone of direct AFRICAN descent/heritage.

Fitting: Between Thursday, Nov 2nd and Tuesday, Nov 7th

Work Date: Wednesday, Nov 8th

Rate: $64/8 +$16 Fitting Bump

Subject: RUBBLE





MAN WITH A PLAN

Seeking MALES of all ethnicities, ages 40 to 65, to portray higher ranking members of the United States Military (Generals, Commanders, etc.). Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply. Wardrobe sizes are no bigger than a 40 Waist/46 Jacket.

Fitting: Between Monday, Nov 6th and Friday, Nov 10th

Work Date: Monday, Nov 13th

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: FOUR STAR

REPORTERS/NEWSPEOPLE

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray reporters and members of the press at a world political event.

Fitting: TBD

Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th

Rate: $64/8

Subject: BREAKING NEWS

CAMERAMEN/PHOTOGRAPHERS

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray camera operators and still photographers at a world political event.

Fitting: TBD

Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th

Rate: $64/8

Subject: LENS FLARE

SECURITY GUARDS

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray security guards at a world political event. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply.

Fitting: TBD

Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th

Rate: $64/8

Subject: METAL DETECTOR

CATERERS/EVENT STAFF

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray high end food caterers and event planning staff at a world political event. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply.

Fitting: TBD

Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th

Rate: $64/8

Subject: TABLECLOTH

EVENT ATTENDEES

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 65, to portray Senators, Congressmen, Foreign Dignitaries, Lobbyists, and members of the community at a world political event.

Fitting: TBD

Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th

Rate: $64/8

Subject: WORLDWIDE

HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:

To submit, please email us 3 clear, well-lit, recent photos of yourself along with your

name, age, height, weight and current phone number to:

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

Don’t forget to list experience, if applicable.

Be sure to use the correct subject line(s) when submitting.