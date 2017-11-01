CASTING: The CW’s Valor | Filming November 6 – 20, 2017

The boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers. Valor is produced by The CW.
Save up to $500 with a Vacation Package at priceline.com
ATLANTA POLICE/FBI
Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray FBI agents and members of the Atlanta Police Department. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply. Wardrobe sizes are no bigger than a 38 Waist/44 Jacket.
Fitting: Thursday, Nov 2nd or Friday, Nov 3rd
Work Date: Monday, Nov 6th
Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump
Subject: LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL WEAPONS AND TACTICS
Seeking tough, athletic MALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 45, to portray members of the S.W.A.T. Team/FBI Tactical Team. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply.
Fitting: Thursday, Nov 2nd or Friday, Nov 3rd
Work Date: Monday, Nov 6th
Rate: $125/8 + $16 Fitting Bump
Subject: SWAT
CITY PEDESTRIANS
Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 65, to portray citizens and innocent bystanders during a police/FBI raid.
Work Date: Monday, Nov 6th
Rate: $64/8
Subject: EYEWITNESS
SOMALI VILLAGERS
Seeking African American MALES and FEMALES, ages 18 to 65, to portray SOMALI villagers. Seeking anyone of direct AFRICAN descent/heritage.
Fitting: Between Thursday, Nov 2nd and Tuesday, Nov 7th
Work Date: Wednesday, Nov 8th
Rate: $64/8 +$16 Fitting Bump
Subject: RUBBLE
MAN WITH A PLAN
Seeking MALES of all ethnicities, ages 40 to 65, to portray higher ranking members of the United States Military (Generals, Commanders, etc.). Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply. Wardrobe sizes are no bigger than a 40 Waist/46 Jacket.
Fitting: Between Monday, Nov 6th and Friday, Nov 10th
Work Date: Monday, Nov 13th
Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump
Subject: FOUR STAR
REPORTERS/NEWSPEOPLE
Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray reporters and members of the press at a world political event.
Fitting: TBD
Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th
Rate: $64/8
Subject: BREAKING NEWS
CAMERAMEN/PHOTOGRAPHERS
Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray camera operators and still photographers at a world political event.
Fitting: TBD
Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th
Rate: $64/8
Subject: LENS FLARE
SECURITY GUARDS
Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray security guards at a world political event. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply.
Fitting: TBD
Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th
Rate: $64/8
Subject: METAL DETECTOR
CATERERS/EVENT STAFF
Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, to portray high end food caterers and event planning staff at a world political event. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply.
Fitting: TBD
Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th
Rate: $64/8
Subject: TABLECLOTH
EVENT ATTENDEES
Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 65, to portray Senators, Congressmen, Foreign Dignitaries, Lobbyists, and members of the community at a world political event.
Fitting: TBD
Work Date: Monday, Nov 20th
Rate: $64/8
Subject: WORLDWIDE
HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:
To submit, please email us 3 clear, well-lit, recent photos of yourself along with your
name, age, height, weight and current phone number to:
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
Don’t forget to list experience, if applicable.
Be sure to use the correct subject line(s) when submitting.