The boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers. Valor is produced by The CW.

SEXY BAR PATRONS

Seeking Hip, Trendy, SEXY MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 35, to portray trend setter and entrepreneur types in a swanky bar. You should have fashion forward, upscale, trendy, unique wardrobe attire, suits, jackets, cocktail dresses, etc. Please submit pics of you in your amazing wardrobe!! We will have an early morning call time on Monday (5AM is likely), so please do not submit if you do not have flexible hours or can’t arrange childcare, pet care, etc.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Monday, October 30th

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: TRENDSETTER

SEXY BAR WAITSTAFF

Seeking SUPER SEXY MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 30, to portray waitstaff and bartenders in a swanky bar. You should have a fashion forward, upscale, trendy, model-esque appearance. Please include any waitstaff experience in your submission. We will have an early morning call time on Monday (5AM is likely), so please do not submit if you do not have flexible hours or can’t arrange childcare, petcare, etc.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Monday, October 30th

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: DRINKS ON ME





LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT/FBI

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 50, to portray FBI agents and members of local law enforcement. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply. Wardrobe sizes are no bigger than a 38 Waist/44 Jacket.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Monday, October 30th

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: MANHUNT

BOMB SQUAD

Seeking MALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 50, to portray members of the local law enforcement’s bomb squad. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to apply. You will be wearing the bomb squad defusing uniform (think Hurt Locker) so you shouldn’t have any previous/current health issues.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting next week, either Thursday, October 26 or Friday, October 27.

Date: Monday, October 30th

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: DEFUSE

NOSY NEIGHBORS

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 18 to 65, to portray members of a rundown, impoverished neighborhood.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Monday, October 30th

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: RUBBERNECK





MILITARY CONTRACTOR

Seeking MALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 50, to portray a Military Contractor overseeing a construction project on the military base. This will be a picture selected role by the Director, so please submit your best looks.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Tuesday, October 31st

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: CONTRACTOR

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS

Seeking MALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 50, to portray members of the Army Corps of Engineers working on a construction project on the military base. Anyone with real life experience is encouraged to submit.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Tuesday, October 31st

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: ENGINEERS

SERGEANT FIRST CLASS

Seeking MALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 35, to portray a Military Officer overseeing a training exercise on the military base. This will be a picture selected role by the Director, so please submit your best looks.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Tuesday, October 31st

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump

Subject: CADRE

ARMY BASE FAMILIES

Seeking MALES and FEMALES of all ethnicities, ages 25 to 45, to portray family members on an on-base housing installment. We will also be using your cars in this scene, so please remember to include the Year/Make/Model/Color of your vehicle.

You must be available for a wardrobe fitting one day next week, Monday, October 23 through Friday, October 27.

Date: Wednesday, November 1st

Rate: $64/8 + $16 Fitting Bump + $25 Auto Bump

Subject: BASE HOUSING

HERE’S HOW TO SUBMIT FOR REVIEW:

To submit, please email us 3 clear, well-lit, recent photos of yourself along with your

name, age, height, weight and current phone number to:

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

Don’t forget to list experience, if applicable.

Be sure to use the correct subject line(s) when submitting.