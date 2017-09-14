Christopher Nolan’s Acclaimed Epic “Dunkirk” Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars Worldwide

BURBANK, Calif.– Warner Bros. Pictures’ epic action thriller “Dunkirk” crosses the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office today, it was announced by Sue Kroll, President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” shot to the top of the box office in July. It went on to be one of the biggest hits of the crowded summer season and continues to draw audiences the world over. It is also one if the year’s most critically acclaimed films, earning rapturous praise from critics around the globe.









Kroll stated, “Christopher Nolan has proven why he is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time. His ‘Dunkirk’ is an absolute tour de force—a harrowing, emotional and sweeping movie going experience that pushes the boundaries of mainstream studio filmmaking. Through Chris’s lens, ‘Dunkirk’ does more than capture this pivotal moment in time; it reminds us of both the heroism and the human toll of war. We are so proud of this film and congratulate Chris, Emma Thomas, the cast, and all the talented people who helped bring this monumental achievement to the screen.”

In making “Dunkirk,” Nolan utilized a mixture of IMAX® and 65mm film to capture the action from land, sea and air. Much of the film was also shot on the beaches of Dunkirk, France, where the events unfolded.

From filmmaker Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy) comes the epic action thriller “Dunkirk.”

The film opens as 400,000 Allied troops are trapped on the coast of Dunkirk, France, surrounded by the German army. Mostly young men, they had their whole lives ahead of them…but now their lives might only stretch as far as that strip of beach. With their backs to the sea, they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. The story unfolds on land, sea and air. RAF Spitfires engage the enemy in the skies above the Channel, trying to protect the defenseless men below. Meanwhile, hundreds of small boats manned by both military and civilians are mounting a desperate rescue effort, risking their lives in a race against time to save even a fraction of their army.









“Dunkirk” features an ensemble cast, including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy and Barry Keoghan, with Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy.

The film was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan, with Jake Myers serving as executive producer.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Lee Smith, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The music was composed by Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a film by Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk.” The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

This film has been rated PG-13 for intense war experience and some language.

