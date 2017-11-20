Comcast Announces Team USA Athlete Partners for Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast, an official partner of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), today announced partnerships with thirteen Team USA athletes who hope to represent their country at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2018.





“We’re proud to support these incredible athletes for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018,” said Matt Lederer, Executive Director of Partnership Marketing at Comcast. “Behind these incredible athletes are inspiring stories of hard work, dedication, victory and defeat. As they head out to compete against the best athletes in the world, we are honored to bring their friends, family, communities and all Americans closer to every Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games moment in new and innovative ways on their TVs and across devices.”

Comcast is proud to serve communities across America, and support some of the incredible athletes the entire country will be cheering on in their pursuit of gold. Team Comcast includes the following athletes:



Jamie Anderson, U.S. Snowboarder, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Anderson made history during the Olympic Winter Games 2014, when she won the gold medal in the first ever women’s Olympic slopestyle event. Since winning her first Winter X Games medal at the age 15 to become the youngest medalist in the event’s history, the 27-year-old now has eleven X Games medals to her name.

Gus Kenworthy, U.S. Freestyle Skier, Telluride, CO

Kenworthy won the silver medal in the men’s freestyle event at the Olympic Winter Games 2014 after winning three AFP world championships in 2011, 2012, and 2013. The freestyler made history in 2015 when he became the first action sports star to come out as openly gay.

Jessie Diggins, U.S. Cross-Country Skier, Afton, MN

Diggins has been on skis her whole life and was part of the first-ever U.S. team to win a world cup team sprint event, as well as the first-ever U.S. cross country skier to win a world championship gold medal.

Elana Meyers Taylor, U.S. Bobsledder, Douglasville, GA

Meyers Taylor started bobsledding in 2007, winning the bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games 2010 and the silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games 2014. She made history by becoming the first woman to ever race in a four-person bobsled event at the world cup.

Hilary Knight, U.S. Ice Hockey Player, Sun Valley, ID

Knight is a two-time U.S. Olympic silver medalist, seven-time world champion and three-time All American in women’s hockey. Getting her start at age 2, she has dedicated her life to pursuing excellence in hockey and was even the first non-goalie female skater to practice with an NHL team (Anaheim Ducks in 2014).

Red Gerard, U.S. Snowboarder, Cleveland, OH

Gerard began competing in amateur events in 2011 and started gathering podium finishes just four years later. He placed fourth at the junior world championships before joining the pro circuit in 2016. The 17-year-old now takes on new challenges as a member of the U.S. Olympic Rookie Team.

Danelle Umstead, U.S. Alpine Skier, Taos, NM

Despite lifelong conditions of retinitis pigmentosa and multiple sclerosis, Umstead has gone on to win bronze medals in the downhill and super-combined at the Paralympic Winter Games 2010 and another bronze medal in the Paralympic Winter Games 2014. She was named Athlete of the Year by the Sports Center for the Disabled in 2010.





Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux, U.S. Ice Hockey Players and Twin Sisters, Grand Forks, ND

Two-time U.S. Olympians and twin sisters, Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux are both decorated athletes. Each have a pair of silver medals from the Olympic Winter Games 2010 and 2014, along with six gold and one silver medal from the world championship. Both graduated from the University of North Dakota where they now coach and where Jocelyne has received her master’s degree in Kinesiology.

Rico Roman, U.S. Sled Hockey Player, Portland, OR

A retired Army Staff Sergeant, a Purple Heart recipient and amputee, Roman was introduced to sled hockey in February 2008 by Operation Comfort, an organization that specializes in assisting U.S. service men and women. Roman has been part of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team since 2011 and won gold at the Paralympic Winter Games 2014.

Declan Farmer, U.S. Sled Hockey Player, Tampa, FL

Farmer is one of the most decorated sled hockey players in U.S. history. He is tied for the most career points with 32 and was part of the 2014 U.S. Paralympic gold medal team. Farmer was born a bilateral amputee.

Torin Yater-Wallace, U.S. Free-Style Skier, Aspen, CO

A winner of four X Games medals by age 18, Yater-Wallace has been named one of halfpipe’s most talented young skiers. Battling an injury during the qualifying series in 2014, Yater-Wallace earned a spot on the inaugural U.S. Olympic halfpipe team.

Joey Mantia, U.S. Speedskater, Ocala, FL

Before switching to the ice, Joey was a 28-Time world champion and 6-Time World Record holder. On the ice, he is a 9-time world cup medalist and the reigning world champion in the Mass Start event.

Comcast is an official partner of the United States Olympic Committee through 2020, which includes the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games Tokyo 2020.

Comcast continues to bring Team USA at the Winter Olympics home to America in new and interesting ways on the TV and across devices. Leveraging industry-leading X1 technology, Comcast will deliver the most innovative, comprehensive and technologically advanced Olympic Winter Games viewing experience ever. Tune into the Winter Olympics opening ceremonies on February 9 on NBC.

