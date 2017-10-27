Demi Lovato Tour With Special Guest DJ Khaled Kicks Off in February 2018

TICKETS ON SALE STARTING NOVEMBER 3 NEW ALBUM TELL ME YOU LOVE ME, ON ISLAND/SAFEHOUSE/HOLLYWOOD, DRAWS CRITICAL RAVES "SORRY NOT SORRY" #1 TOP 40 RADIO SMASH HITS RIAA DOUBLE-PLATINUM WITH 350 MILLION+ GLOBAL STREAMS, 200 MILLION+ VIDEO VIEWS SIMPLY COMPLICATED, NEW FULL-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY FILM, NETS 7 MILLION+ VIEWS IN FIRST WEEK AFTER PREMIERE ON YOUTUBE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2017 — Grammy®-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato today announces her North American tour, with special guest multi-platinum, hip-hop icon DJ Khaled. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city run kicks off February 26 in San Diego, CA and wraps March 31 in Tampa, FL. Complete tour routing can be found below.

The announce comes off the recent release of Lovato’s critically acclaimed album TELL ME YOU LOVE ME , featuring the RIAA platinum Top 40 #1 smash “Sorry Not Sorry,” DJ Khaled, the GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum artist, producer, entrepreneur, and author, had his tenth and most recent full-length album GRATEFUL [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records] hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. It was certified RIAA Platinum with 1.1 billion streams of the album to date.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Demi Lovato tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, October 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com/.

To ensure fans gain access to tickets, Fan Registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Additionally, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Fabletics presales begin October 31. JBL and Ulta presales follow on November 1 along with a YouTube presale on November 2.

Tickets for the Demi Lovato tour go on-sale to the general public beginning November 3 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

www.demixkhaled.com

priceline.com for the best deals in travel!

DEMI LOVATO 2018 TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST DJ KHALED

Date City Venue Feb. 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena 28 San Jose, CA SAP Center March 2 Inglewood, CA The Forum 3 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena 4 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 9 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena 10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 14 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center 17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre 19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre 21 Newark, NJ Prudential Center 23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 24 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 26 Boston, MA TD Garden 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 30 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena 31 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena





TELL ME YOU LOVE ME exploded to a #1 debut on the iTunes album chart in the U.S. and 36 territories around the world on the strength of “Sorry Not Sorry,” one of the fastest-rising hits in Demi’s career. Showcasing “one of the year’s most unstoppable voices” (Entertainment Weekly), the track has logged over 350 million global streams, and over 200 million views for its unbridled house party video. Underscoring TELL ME YOU LOVE ME ‘s pop soulful flair, “Sorry Not Sorry” is joined in the Top 10 at Pop radio by “No Promises,” Demi’s collaboration with Cheat Codes.

Demi performed “Sorry Not Sorry” on NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC’s Good Morning America, and the MTV VMAs. She followed up with release week appearances in support of TELL ME YOU LOVE ME on NBC Universal’s Ellen, The Today Show, and MTV’s TRL. On Ellen, Demi introduced her full-length official new documentary, Simply Complicated. The 78-minute film amassed more than 7 million views in the first week of release.

TELL ME YOU LOVE ME is Demi‘s first new album since 2015’s Confident , the inaugural release on the Island/Safehouse/Hollywood label, featuring the massive global hit “Cool For the Summer,” with over 290 million YouTube views to date. Rolling Stone described Confident as “the album she was born to make: a brassy, sleek, dynamic pop production that lets her powerful voice soar to new emotional highs.” Her previous album, 2013’s self-titled Demi , hit #1 on iTunes in over 50 countries worldwide.

Demi will join the lineup for the 2017 MTV EMAs extravaganza, live from London’s SSE Arena in Wembley on November 12. Demi Lovato is one of the most influential names on social media, with an engaged combined following of over 145 million.

FOLLOW DEMI LOVATO :

Official Website: www.demilovato.com

YouTube/VEVO: www.youtube.com/DemiLovatoVEVO

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DemiLovato

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ddlovato

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ddlovato

About DJ Khaled / We The Best Music Group

A major force in the music industry, mogul, executive, mega producer, 2017 Grammy nominated recording artist, and NY Times Best Selling Author DJ Khaled, known as the “Anthem King” and commonly referred to as the “Quincy Jones of Hip Hop & R&B”, has made dozens of chart topping hit records featuring JAY Z, Kanye West, Drake, Chris Brown, Ludacris, T.I., French Montana, Future, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, among others. In the past twelve months he has captivated millions of fans globally by the use of social media and has been coined the “King of Snapchat.”