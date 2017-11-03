Diana Ross New Release Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection November 17

Pre-Orders Available Now New Remix Of The #1 Hit "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" Included In The Package

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2017 — Diana Ross’ NEW album release, Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection, is a memorable music journey that celebrates her iconic legacy. The 15-song collection contains some of her biggest hit recordings of her career and will be released digitally on November 17 through Motown/UMe. Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection also includes as a special gift to her fans an exciting new dance club remix of her #1 hit “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Pre-orders for Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection are available HERE.





“I send this special gift to you all. This collection of songs is from my heart to yours and I send my love and thanks and appreciation to you for my joyous amazing journey, it’s so much fun,” says Ms. Ross.

Diana Ross will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Music Awards on November 19, during which the show will pay tribute to her remarkable career. Diana Ross’ impact in music, film, television, fashion and popular culture is unprecedented. A renowned superstar, she is one of the most successful and influential recording legends and iconic entertainers of all time.

Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection track listing:

I’m Coming Out More Today Than Yesterday The Boss It’s My House Endless Love * Upside Down You Can’t Hurry Love ** Touch Me In The Morning Love Hangover Take Me Higher It’s My Turn Why Do Fools Fall In Love Ain’t No Mountain High Enough Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand) Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – The ANMHE ‘Diamond Diana’ Remix

* with Lionel Richie

** with The Supremes