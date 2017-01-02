The Dr. Oz Show Kicks Off 2017 With Must-See January Jumpstarts!

Continuing with this season’s True Crime Tuesday’s, our true crime correspondent, Melissa Moore Jesperson joins Dr. Oz to discuss the retired police sergeant and convicted murderer, Drew Peterson, and the case of the Craigslist Killer. Also, Dr. Oz brings you the details of Nightstalker Serial Killer Richard Ramirez, an American serial killer, rapist, and burglar in California and more.

Dr. Oz’s January Jumpstarts

The 21-Day Weight Loss Breakthrough

Jumpstart Your Memory And Mood With Mark Hyman

The #1 Thing Maria Shriver Knows To Jumpstart Alzheimer’s Prevention

Knows To Jumpstart Alzheimer’s Prevention The Jumpstart Plan to Reverse Your Burnout With Ariana Huffington

Jumpstart A Struggling Relationship with Devon Franklin

Jumpstart Your Sluggish Thyroid

Jumpstart Your Finances And Get Out Of Debt

The Happiness Jumpstart

10-Minute Meals To Jumpstart Your Energy

7-Minute Jumpstart Work Outs

Dr. Oz Investigations

Food Investigation: Beyond Meat: What You Need To Know About The New Meatless Burger That Looks, Cooks, And Tastes Like Beef

How Dirty Are Your Towels and Pillows Really?

What You Need To Know About Spray Tanning Products Right Now?

Will Eating Probiotic Foods For 2 Weeks Really Change Your Gut?

Which New Probiotic Foods Really Work And Are Worth Your Money?

E-Cigarettes: What You Need To Know

E-Cigarettes: A Safer Option Or Deadly Trend?

True Crime Tuesdays with Dr. Oz

The Real Story Behind The Disappearing Wives Of Drew Peterson with Melissa Moore

Inside The Mind Of One Of The Most Notorious Serial Killers – “The Night Stalker”

The Real Story Behind The Craigslist Killer’s Rampage with Melissa Moore

About The Dr. Oz Show

Currently in its eighth season, the eight-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning syndicated daily series “The Dr. Oz Show” is hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, accredited health expert, best-selling author, and world renowned cardiac surgeon. “The Dr. Oz Show” is an informative hour that offers audiences the opportunity to learn about a wide range of health and wellness topics. Tackling the balance of mind, body and spirit, Dr. Oz calls on specialists from a variety of disciplines for expert advice on how viewers can be their best selves.

Dr. Oz served as health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” since 2004, sharing advice with viewers to help them live their best life from the inside out. Dr. Oz has co-authored six New York Times Best Sellers including YOU: The Owner’s Manual as well as the award winning Healing from the Heart. Dr. Oz launched his magazine The Good Life with Hearst Corporation in spring 2014. He has a regular column in O The Oprah Magazine.

Dr. Oz is a professor of Surgery at Columbia University. He directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital and performs 100 heart operations annually. His research interests include heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, complementary medicine and health care policy. He has authored over 400 original publications, book chapters, and medical books and has received several patents.

Cleared in over 99% of the country, “The Dr. Oz Show” is produced by Harpo Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. “The Dr. Oz Show” is executive produced by Amy Chiaro and co-executive produced by Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich.