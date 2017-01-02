The Dr. Oz Show Kicks Off 2017 With Must-See January Jumpstarts!

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2017 — The eight-time Emmy® Award-winning, The Dr. Oz Show, kicks off 2017 with a month of January Jumpstarts! Everything you need to know to jumpstart your metabolism, finances, relationships and weight loss. All this month, Dr. Oz reveals the simple steps to jumpstart your life by improving memory, controlling debt, and putting your fat into overdrive. Also this month, Dr. Oz shares metabolism boosting foods and 10-minute meals to jumpstart your energy. Plus, Maria Shriver, Ariana Huffington, and DeVon Franklin join us to share their own jumpstart secrets to revitalize your life.
In our Dr. Oz Investigations, we take a closer look at how dirty your towels and pillows really are, whether e-cigarettes are a safe option or deadly trend, and what you need to know about spray tanning products right now. Dr. Oz breaks down which probiotic foods are worth your money, and whether they have the power to change your gut. Our Food Investigations reveal what you need to know about the new meatless burgers that taste just like beef, why you should eat a pear before drinking a glass of wine, and the secret to wash one of your favorite fruits.
Continuing with this season’s True Crime Tuesday’s, our true crime correspondent, Melissa Moore Jesperson joins Dr. Oz to discuss the retired police sergeant and convicted murderer, Drew Peterson, and the case of the Craigslist Killer. Also, Dr. Oz brings you the details of Nightstalker Serial Killer Richard Ramirez, an American serial killer, rapist, and burglar in California and more.
Dr. Oz’s January Jumpstarts
- The 21-Day Weight Loss Breakthrough
- Jumpstart Your Memory And Mood With Mark Hyman
- The #1 Thing Maria Shriver Knows To Jumpstart Alzheimer’s Prevention
- The Jumpstart Plan to Reverse Your Burnout With Ariana Huffington
- Jumpstart A Struggling Relationship with Devon Franklin
- Jumpstart Your Sluggish Thyroid
- Jumpstart Your Finances And Get Out Of Debt
- The Happiness Jumpstart
- 10-Minute Meals To Jumpstart Your Energy
- 7-Minute Jumpstart Work Outs
Dr. Oz Investigations
- Food Investigation: Beyond Meat: What You Need To Know About The New Meatless Burger That Looks, Cooks, And Tastes Like Beef
- How Dirty Are Your Towels and Pillows Really?
- What You Need To Know About Spray Tanning Products Right Now?
- Will Eating Probiotic Foods For 2 Weeks Really Change Your Gut?
- Which New Probiotic Foods Really Work And Are Worth Your Money?
- E-Cigarettes: What You Need To Know
- E-Cigarettes: A Safer Option Or Deadly Trend?
True Crime Tuesdays with Dr. Oz
- The Real Story Behind The Disappearing Wives Of Drew Peterson with Melissa Moore
- Inside The Mind Of One Of The Most Notorious Serial Killers – “The Night Stalker”
- The Real Story Behind The Craigslist Killer’s Rampage with Melissa Moore
About The Dr. Oz Show
Currently in its eighth season, the eight-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning syndicated daily series “The Dr. Oz Show” is hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, accredited health expert, best-selling author, and world renowned cardiac surgeon. “The Dr. Oz Show” is an informative hour that offers audiences the opportunity to learn about a wide range of health and wellness topics. Tackling the balance of mind, body and spirit, Dr. Oz calls on specialists from a variety of disciplines for expert advice on how viewers can be their best selves.
Dr. Oz served as health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” since 2004, sharing advice with viewers to help them live their best life from the inside out. Dr. Oz has co-authored six New York Times Best Sellers including YOU: The Owner’s Manual as well as the award winning Healing from the Heart. Dr. Oz launched his magazine The Good Life with Hearst Corporation in spring 2014. He has a regular column in O The Oprah Magazine.
Dr. Oz is a professor of Surgery at Columbia University. He directs the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital and performs 100 heart operations annually. His research interests include heart replacement surgery, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, complementary medicine and health care policy. He has authored over 400 original publications, book chapters, and medical books and has received several patents.
Cleared in over 99% of the country, “The Dr. Oz Show” is produced by Harpo Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. “The Dr. Oz Show” is executive produced by Amy Chiaro and co-executive produced by Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich.