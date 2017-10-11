Endemol Shine North America will develop original unscripted content with Ayesha Curry and Flutie Entertainment’s Yardie Girl Productions for Curry to both appear in and also executive produce. In addition, Endemol Shine North America will work in conjunction with Flutie Entertainment, supplementing its work in licensing and brand partnerships for Curry.

Curry, who has been a force in shaking up and redefining the content distribution model and has millions of social media followers, is set to co-host ABC’s upcoming season of ‘The Great American Baking Show‘ and hosts her own series, ‘Ayesha’s Home Kitchen,’ on Food Network.

Curry was recently named one of CoverGirl’s newest brand ambassadors and her first cookbook, The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith and the Joy of Eating Well, quickly became a New York Times bestseller last year.





‘Ayesha is re-defining the way audiences connect with celebrities, brands and content and we’re thrilled to have her joining the Endemol Shine family,’ said Levy. ‘We’re already developing a number of potentially ground-breaking projects with Ayesha to front and we’re collaborating with her to executive produce others with our team.’

‘From the very first meeting I knew that Endemol Shine was a great fit for me,’ says Curry. ‘I believe that in today’s media landscape, we can create and distribute content on multiple platforms, while remaining fresh and relevant. Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego and Sharon Levy openly supported my vision of being able to push limits and be on multiple platforms and their creative spirit and enthusiasm made me feel comfortable and at home.’

Flutie Entertainment discovered Curry through her local Bay Area access show, ‘Cooking with the Curry’s,’ and has been serving as her management firm since 2014. Flutie has been creating and executing the Curry brand strategy that has positioned Ayesha as a leader in both the food and lifestyle categories. Flutie Entertainment and Curry are partners in the newly formed Yardie Girl Productions.

Curry, who has had a life-long interest in food and is a self-taught chef, was encouraged by her husband to start a blog that parlayed itself into a YouTube channel and ultimately into TV and book deals. Curry also recently launched her own meal kit company, Homemade, and her much anticipated eponymous line of cookware is now available at Target stores and will be released at retailers nationwide next month.

Her restaurant International Smoke, in partnership with Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina, has locations in Waikiki, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Curry, who is the mother of two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and married to NBA superstar Stephen Curry, was announced as one of CoverGirl’s newest brand ambassadors in September. For her first role as the newest CoverGirl, Curry will be starring in a national campaign that launches in October.

