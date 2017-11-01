Fender® Announces Grace VanderWaal As The Youngest Signature Series Artist In Fender History

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2017 — Just days before the launch of her first LP ‘Just The Beginning’, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) is proud to announce the launch of pop-sensation Grace VanderWaal‘s very own Signature Ukulele– available Spring 2018. Fender’s popular artist signature models are geared toward product progression and storytelling, creating instruments designed to the unique specifications of the world’s most iconic artists. Adding the winner of the 11th season of NBC’s top-rated America’s Got Talent to the Fender family, VanderWaal is among a wave of younger artists and songwriters who are inspiring a whole new generation of players.

“We’re excited to welcome Grace to Fender as a Signature Artist and launch of her Signature Ukulele in 2018. She is already beginning to leave her mark and we are pleased to be a part of her musical journey,” said Andy Mooney, CEO, Fender. “We look forward to working together to inspire future generations of players (including my daughter, an aspiring ukulele player!)”

“Fender is the best at what they do. They’ve worked with so many amazing artists so it is an honor they would work with me to launch my own line of signature ukuleles next year!” said VanderWaal. “Designing these ukuleles will be such a fun process and I hope my fans love them as much as I do. It’s been a dream to have my own custom uke that I can share with my fans so others around the world can share the power of music and learn to play too!”















At 13-years-old, Grace makes history as not only the youngest Fender® Signature Series artist ever, but the brand’s first collaboration with a ukulele player. The songstress has recently been seen on her media tour and making her big-stage debut at Austin City Limits with the Venice and Zuma models from Fender’s current California Coast Series Ukuleles. The California Coast Series Ukuleles present a fresh take on the classic ukulele with five new accessibly-priced soprano, tenor and concert models. The Seaside and Rincon models sport traditional 2×2 headstocks, while the Venice, Zuma, and Montecito models boast the instantly identifiable Fender Telecaster® headstock. Responding to the rapidly growing popularity of the instrument, these ukuleles cater to musicians of all ages and skill levels, providing the perfect transitional stepping stone for aspiring guitar players and the chance for experienced guitar players to grow their palette of sounds and instrument collection.





Hailed by Rolling Stone as a “pop prodigy,” VanderWaal’s aptly-titled debut album Just The Beginning is set to be released November 3rd. The highly anticipated album features the current chart-topper “Moonlight.” In addition to writing all the songs on the album, Grace also worked with multiple award-winning producers and writers Ido Zmishlany (Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello), Kinetics & One Love (Hailee Steinfeld), Greg Wells (Katy Perry, Adele), Gregg Wattenberg (Train, Phillips Phillips) and Sean Douglas (The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato). This fall, Grace is set to embark on her sold-out U.S. headlining tour. The ‘Just The Beginning Tour’ kicks off in Los Angeles on November 5 and will make stops in major cities across the U.S. including Chicago, Boston and New York City.

Fender California Coast Series Ukuleles:





VENICE UKULELE – $59.99

Fender’s soprano ukulele captures the entertaining sights and unique, carefree vibe of Venice, California with the Venice Ukulele. Thanks to its compact, comfortable body size, the Venice travels easily from the beach to the studio or jam room, while retaining the classic, light sound that makes the ukulele a “must-have” for today’s players. The slim “C”-shaped neck profile is comfortable to hold and easy to play, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings a breeze. A stylish bound top and 4-in-line Tele® headstock adds a unique dash of Fender style that can’t be duplicated. Embrace the music of the boardwalk and live the beach life year-round with the Venice Ukulele. Available in Natural, Cherry and Black.





ZUMA UKULELE – $139.99

Equally at home at the beach or the studio, this concert-sized ukulele is crafted from sapele, with an open-pore finish for balanced earthy tone that blends well with other instruments. The Zuma falls between the smaller soprano and the larger tenor sizes, providing a full sound and comfortable playing experience for players with larger hands. The easy-playing, 16-fret neck extends the range, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings quick and easy. A striking abalone rosette, bound top, back and fingerboard and 4-in-line Tele® headstock stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re following in the sandy footsteps of those who came before or blazing your own musical trail – the Zuma Ukulele is the perfect companion for all of your creative adventures.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®, follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and musical solutions across genres. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of music through electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, pro audio, accessories and digital products that inspire and enable musical expression at every stage, from beginners to history-making legends.

ABOUT GRACE VANDERWAAL:

