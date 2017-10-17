FOX Taps iHeartMedia for “THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM”

New Music Competition to Discover and Break America’s Next Emerging Artist to Kick off Next Year on FOX, With Unprecedented Television, Radio and Digital Campaign As Part of Grand Prize, Winner Will Be Named An iHeartMedia “On the Verge” Artist

NEW YORK –Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX) will team up with iHeartMedia on the new music competition series THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM. FOX, home to seminal music-infused series such as “Glee,” EMPIRE and STAR, will work with iHeartMedia, with its more than a quarter billion monthly listeners in the U.S., to support auditions, assist in the search for talent and boost the careers of artists throughout the run of the competition. As part of the grand prize, the winner of THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM will also be part of iHeartMedia’s coveted “On the Verge” artist development program, which will support the winning talent with airplay across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.



The campaign combines the multiplatform scale and reach of both companies, aligning the power of the FOX broadcast network with iHeartMedia’s national footprint, which includes its more than 850 live radio stations across the country; iHeartRadio, its digital music, podcasting and live streaming service; more than 122 million social followers; and its nationally recognized live events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. THE FOUR initiative follows the recent launch by Fox Networks Group and iHeartMedia of Smart A/V Audiences, the first suite of data-driven advertising products to integrate both audio and video creative units into one platform.

THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM begins where most competitions end: with the four finalists. Four super-talented singers, chosen from auditions by the show, will defend their coveted spots on the stage, as they are challenged individually by new singers determined to replace them. If the existing four outperform their challengers, they survive to sing another week, until the end of the season, when the final four face off against each other. Only one will claim the ultimate prize for an aspiring artist: a team of elite star-makers – the series’ panel of judges – all committed to launching and guiding the winner’s music career.

“With our deep history of shaping pop music culture – from ‘Glee,’ which defied the odds to make musical series cool; to the multi-hit-producing EMPIRE; to ‘Grease: Live,’ which reinvented the live musical for today’s audiences; and ‘American Idol,’ the original star-maker – FOX is uniquely credentialed to bring viewers THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Teaming up with iHeartMedia supercharges our proven ability to launch musical artists into the mainstream, and we can’t wait to get started.”





“At iHeartMedia we pride ourselves on discovering and breaking new talent,” said John Sykes, iHeartMedia’s President of Entertainment Enterprises. “Our ‘On the Verge’ initiative has helped launch the careers of artists like Sam Smith, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas and many others. We are excited to collaborate with FOX to find the next new artist who will receive this rare opportunity.”

Additional details regarding THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM will be announced soon. For more information, visit thefourmusic.com.

THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza Formats. Becca Walker, David Friedman, David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Moshiko Cohen, Elwin Vizetelly de Groot and Nehama Cohen are executive producers.

About Fox Broadcasting Company

Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX), a unit of 21st Century Fox, is home to some of the highest-rated and most acclaimed series on television, including EMPIRE, THE MICK, LETHAL WEAPON, LUCIFER, GOTHAM, THE LAST MAN ON EARTH, NEW GIRL, BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, STAR, THE EXORCIST, THE SIMPSONS, FAMILY GUY, BOB’S BURGERS, HELL’S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR and SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE; as well as new series THE GIFTED, THE ORVILLE, GHOSTED, BEAT SHAZAM, LOVE CONNECTION and THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY; and upcoming series LA TO VEGAS, THE RESIDENT (working title) and 9-1-1. FOX airs 15 hours of primetime programming a week, as well as major sports and Sunday morning news. Through the FOX NOW app, FOX viewers can watch full episodes of their favorite FOX shows on a variety of digital platforms, while enjoying enhanced interactive and social capabilities around those shows. Download the FOX NOW app at fox.com/foxnow. To watch primetime programming live on the web, visit fox.com/live. “Like” FOX on Facebook at facebook.com/FOXTV and follow the network on Twitter @FOXTV. For additional information about FOX, please visit fox.com.

About iHeartMedia

With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 122 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leader in multiplatform connections, it also serves over 150 local markets through 858 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, HD digital radio, satellite radio, on the Internet at iHeartRadio.com and on the company’s radio station websites, on the iHeartRadio mobile app, in enhanced auto dashes, on tablets, wearables and smartphones, and on gaming consoles.

iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital radio platform, is the fastest growing digital audio service in the U.S. and offers users thousands of live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist and the top podcasts and personalities. With over 1.4 billion downloads, iHeartRadio reached 100 million registered users faster than any other radio or digital music service.

iHeartMedia’s platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital and social media, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK:IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About ITV Entertainment

ITV Entertainment, part of the ITV America group, is one of the largest international producers for the U.S. market and a major force in acquiring, developing and producing entertainment programming for U.S. networks. ITV Entertainment has a wide slate of series with major networks and syndicators, including HELL’S KITCHEN (FOX); “The First 48” (A&E); “The Job Interview” (CNBC); “The Chase” (GSN); “Four Weddings” (TLC); “Big Star Little Star” (USA); “Help My Yelp” (Food); and the new “Queer Eye” (Netflix), as well as upcoming series and specials for Nickelodeon and A&E, among others.

About Armoza Formats

Established in 2005, Armoza Formats has become a key player in the international content market, rapidly growing to be one of the top independent creators and distributors of global content. Taking the best of Israeli and international creative talent, Armoza Formats spearheads the emergence of compelling content in today’s dynamic market. Our mission is to meet the challenges of the fast-changing media industry with creative broadcast solutions. With over 90 formats in our catalogue and productions across the globe, Armoza Formats has a proven track record of success across all genres – from spectacular primetime entertainment show “I Can Do That!,” now licensed in over 20 countries, to hit game show “Still Standing,” with 5,000 episodes globally, and docu-reality format “Connected,” on air in over 10 territories. Our partners are comprised of broadcasters and production companies across the globe, including FOX, NBC USA, BBC, ITV, Channel 4 UK, TVA Canada, TF1 France, RTL Germany, HBO, TV2 Norway, RAI Italy, Globo Brazil, Azteca Mexico and ZEE TV India.