Frank Sinatra’s Merry Best Gathered For ‘Ultimate Christmas,’ To Be Released October 6

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2017 — As the holidays draw nearer, Frank Sinatra Enterprises and Capitol/UMe are pleased to announce an essential new Frank Sinatra collection, designed to make the season bright. To be released October 6, Ultimate Christmas showcases 20 festive and warm holiday classics from Sinatra’s Capitol and Reprise catalogs. The new collection also honors the Sinatra Family’s holiday traditions with Frank joined by his children, Nancy, Tina and Frank Jr., on three songs. Ultimate Christmas is available now for preorder in CD, digital, and 180-gram 2LP black vinyl editions, as well as a limited 2LP white vinyl edition exclusively offered for preorder on the Sinatra Store and UDiscover Music.

Ultimate Christmas showcases Sinatra’s merry best, from the tranquil and traditional “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and “The First Noël” to the rollicking “Jingle Bells,” Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” and “Mistletoe And Holly.” Sinatra’s children add their voices to “The Twelve Days Of Christmas,” “The Bells Of Christmas (Greensleeves),” and “I Wouldn’t Trade Christmas.” The collection’s iconic recordings span 1954 to 1991, with arrangements by Nelson Riddle, Don Costa, Gordon Jenkins, and Johnny Mandel, among others.

Frank Sinatra: Ultimate Christmas [CD; Digital; 180g 2LP Black Vinyl; Exclusive, Limited Edition 2LP White Vinyl]

White Christmas The Christmas Waltz It Came Upon A Midnight Clear Jingle Bells The First Noël Mistletoe And Holly The Christmas Song I’ll Be Home For Christmas Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas An Old Fashioned Christmas I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day The Little Drummer Boy Whatever Happened To Christmas The Twelve Days Of Christmas – with Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina The Bells Of Christmas (Greensleeves) – with Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina I Wouldn’t Trade Christmas – with Nancy, Frank Jr. and Tina A Baby Just Like You Christmas Memories Silent Night

About Frank Sinatra

Throughout his six-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today’s music superstars. The Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.

Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Today, he remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts.

