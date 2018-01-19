    Full Catalog Of Def Leppard’s Diamond, Platinum & Multi-Platinum Iconic Albums Make Streaming And Download Debut Today Across All Digital Platforms

    Def Leppard Announces Massive Co-Headlining 58-City U.S. Tour With Journey Set to Kick Off on May 21st in Hartford, CT

    By Candy Freeman -
    Def Leppard's Iconic Albums Make Streaming And Download Debut Today Across All Digital Platforms (UMe)
    Def Leppard's Iconic Albums Make Streaming And Download Debut Today Across All Digital Platforms (UMe)

    NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2018 — Beginning today at 12:01am local time around the world, legendary British rock icons Def Leppard debut their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download, music fans from all corners of the globe can now enjoy tracks and albums from Def Leppard who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide to become one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.


    Said Joe Elliott, “It is with a mixture of relief & euphoria that we now see our entire catalog finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially & more recently the reemergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”

    Added Rick Savage, “Finally the wait is over! Our music is now available on all digital formats. Very excited. Thanks for your patience and continued support.”

    Phil Collen also said, “We felt we’d been left out of the digital party but it’s a thrill to us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say ‘yeah, you can stream us, download us and get us great on all of these digital outlets’.”


    As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard‘s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit “Wasted” — to their radio and MTV staples “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, “Photograph”, “Rock of Ages”, “Too Late”, “Animal”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Rocket”, and “Let’s Get Rocked.” Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the U.S. alone, Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Hysteria” and “Foolin’.”  The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including “Two Steps Behind” from the film Last Action Hero, “No Matter What”/”Waterloo Sunset” and “Nine Lives” with Tim McGraw as well as straight ahead Def Leppard hits “When Love and Hate Collide”, “Slang”, “Work It Out”, “Promises” and “Now.” Finally, all of Def Leppard‘s awe-inspiring music is available for everyone around the world, from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.

    In conjunction with the release of their catalog, Def Leppard also announced they will embark on a massive co-headlining tour with Journey. Comprised of stadiums and arena venues around the U.S., the 58-city run is set to kick off in Hartford, CT on May 21st and will wrap in Los Angeles, CA on October 6th. Please see tour routing below. Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.


    DEF LEPPARD TITLES NOW AVAILABLE ACROSS ALL STREAMING AND DOWNLOAD PLATFORMS INCLUDE:
    The Def Leppard EP (1979)
    On Through The Night (1980)
    High ‘N’ Dry (1981)
    Pyromania (1983)
    Hysteria (1987)
    Adrenalize (1992)
    Retro Active (1993)
    Vault (1995)
    Slang (1996)
    Euphoria (1999)
    X (2002)
    Yeah! (2006)
    Songs From The Sparkle Lounge (2008)
    Mirror Ball – Live & More (2011)
    Def Leppard (2015)

    2018 DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY TOUR DATES

    Mon May 21

    Hartford, CT

    XL Center**

    Wed May 23

    Albany, NY

    Times Union Center

    Fri May 25

    Hershey, PA

    Hersheypark Stadium

    Sat May 26

    Buffalo, NY

    KeyBank Center**

    Mon May 28

    Cleveland, OH

    Quicken Loans Arena

    Wed May 30

    Cincinnati, OH

    U.S. Bank Arena

    Fri Jun 01

    Toronto, ON

    Rogers Centre

    Sat Jun 02

    Pittsburgh, PA

    PPG Paints Arena

    Tue Jun 05

    Raleigh, NC

    PNC Arena

    Wed Jun 06

    Knoxville, TN

    Thompson-Boling Arena

    Fri Jun 08

    Bristow, VA

    Jiffy Lube Live

    Sat Jun 09

    Charlotte, NC

    Spectrum Center

    Mon Jun 11

    Philadelphia, PA

    Wells Fargo Center**

    Wed Jun 13

    New York, NY

    Madison Square Garden

    Fri Jun 15

    Newark, NJ

    Prudential Center

    Sat Jun 16

    Baltimore, MD

    Royal Farms Arena

    Sun Jul 01

    Atlanta, GA

    SunTrust Park

    Tue Jul 03 

    Indianapolis, IN

    Ruoff Home Mortgage Pavilion

    Wed Jul 04

    Milwaukee, WI

    Summerfest

    Fri Jul 06

    Memphis, TN

    FedEx Forum

    Sat Jul 07

    Little Rock, AR

    Verizon Arena

    Mon Jul 09

    Tulsa, OK

    BOK Center

    Wed Jul 11

    Louisville, KY

    KFC Yum! Center

    Fri Jul 13

    Detroit, MI

    Comerica Park

    Sat Jul 14

    Chicago, IL

    Wrigley Field**

    Mon Jul 16

    Wichita, KS

    INTRUST Bank Arena

    Wed Jul 18

    Sioux Falls, SD

    Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

    Thu Jul 19

    Lincoln, NE

    Pinnacle Bank Arena

    Sat Jul 21

    Denver, CO

    Coors Field

    Mon Jul 23

    Des Moines, IA

    Wells Fargo Arena**

    Wed Jul 25

    Kansas City, MO

    Sprint Center**

    Fri Jul 27

    Minneapolis, MN

    Target Field

    Sat Jul 28

    Fargo, ND

    Fargodome**

    Sat Aug 11

    Boston, MA

    Fenway Park**

    Mon Aug 13

    Virginia Beach, VA

    Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

    Wed Aug 15

    Columbia, SC

    Colonial Life Arena

    Fri Aug 17

    Ft Lauderdale, FL

    BB&T Center

    Sat Aug 18

    Tampa, FL

    Amalie Arena

    Mon Aug 20

    Birmingham, AL

    Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

    Wed Aug 22

    Columbus, OH

    Schottenstein Center

    Fri Aug 24

    St. Louis, MO

    Busch Stadium

    Sat Aug 25

    Nashville, TN

    Bridgestone Arena

    Mon Aug 27

    New Orleans, LA

    Smoothie King Center

    Wed Aug 29

    Dallas, TX

    American Airlines Center

    Fri Aug 31

    San Antonio, TX

    AT&T Center

    Sat Sep 01

    Houston, TX

    Toyota Center**

    Wed Sep 05

    Albuquerque, NM

    Isleta Amphitheatre

    Fri Sep 07

    Phoenix, AZ

    Talking Stick Resort Arena

    Sat Sep 08

    Las Vegas, NV

    T-Mobile Arena**

    Fri Sep 21

    San Francisco, CA

    AT&T Park

    Sun Sep 23

    San Diego, CA

    Petco Park

    Tue Sep 25

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Vivint Smart Home Arena

    Wed Sep 26

    Nampa, ID

    Idaho Center Arena

    Fri Sep 28

    Portland, OR

    Moda Center

    Sat Sep 29

    Seattle, WA

    Gorge Amphitheatre

    Mon Oct 01

    Vancouver, BC

    Rogers Arena

    Thu Oct 04

    Sacramento, CA

    Golden 1 Center

    Sat Oct 06

    Los Angeles, CA

    The Forum

    **Not ticketed by Ticketmaster

    Def LeppardJoe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) – continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. The band’s most recent self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world.

    FOLLOW DEF LEPPARD
    www.defleppard.com
    www.facebook.com/defleppard
    www.twitter.com/DefLeppard
    www.instagram.com/DefLeppard
    www.youtube.com/DefLeppard

    SHARE