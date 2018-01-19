Full Catalog Of Def Leppard’s Diamond, Platinum & Multi-Platinum Iconic Albums Make Streaming And Download Debut Today Across All Digital Platforms

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2018 — Beginning today at 12:01am local time around the world, legendary British rock icons Def Leppard debut their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download, music fans from all corners of the globe can now enjoy tracks and albums from Def Leppard who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide to become one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.





Said Joe Elliott, “It is with a mixture of relief & euphoria that we now see our entire catalog finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially & more recently the reemergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”

Added Rick Savage, “Finally the wait is over! Our music is now available on all digital formats. Very excited. Thanks for your patience and continued support.”

Phil Collen also said, “We felt we’d been left out of the digital party but it’s a thrill to us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say ‘yeah, you can stream us, download us and get us great on all of these digital outlets’.”



As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard‘s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit “Wasted” — to their radio and MTV staples “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, “Photograph”, “Rock of Ages”, “Too Late”, “Animal”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Rocket”, and “Let’s Get Rocked.” Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the U.S. alone, Pyromania and Hysteria , captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Hysteria” and “Foolin’.” The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including “Two Steps Behind” from the film Last Action Hero, “No Matter What”/”Waterloo Sunset” and “Nine Lives” with Tim McGraw as well as straight ahead Def Leppard hits “When Love and Hate Collide”, “Slang”, “Work It Out”, “Promises” and “Now.” Finally, all of Def Leppard‘s awe-inspiring music is available for everyone around the world, from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.

In conjunction with the release of their catalog, Def Leppard also announced they will embark on a massive co-headlining tour with Journey. Comprised of stadiums and arena venues around the U.S., the 58-city run is set to kick off in Hartford, CT on May 21st and will wrap in Los Angeles, CA on October 6th. Please see tour routing below. Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.





DEF LEPPARD TITLES NOW AVAILABLE ACROSS ALL STREAMING AND DOWNLOAD PLATFORMS INCLUDE:

The Def Leppard EP (1979)

On Through The Night (1980)

High ‘N’ Dry (1981)

Pyromania (1983)

Hysteria (1987)

Adrenalize (1992)

Retro Active (1993)

Vault (1995)

Slang (1996)

Euphoria (1999)

X (2002)

Yeah! (2006)

Songs From The Sparkle Lounge (2008)

Mirror Ball – Live & More (2011)

Def Leppard (2015)

2018 DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY TOUR DATES Mon May 21 Hartford, CT XL Center** Wed May 23 Albany, NY Times Union Center Fri May 25 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sat May 26 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center** Mon May 28 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Wed May 30 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena Fri Jun 01 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Sat Jun 02 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Tue Jun 05 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Wed Jun 06 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena Fri Jun 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sat Jun 09 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Mon Jun 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center** Wed Jun 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri Jun 15 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Sat Jun 16 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Sun Jul 01 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park Tue Jul 03 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Pavilion Wed Jul 04 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest Fri Jul 06 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Sat Jul 07 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena Mon Jul 09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Wed Jul 11 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Fri Jul 13 Detroit, MI Comerica Park Sat Jul 14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field** Mon Jul 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena Wed Jul 18 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Thu Jul 19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sat Jul 21 Denver, CO Coors Field Mon Jul 23 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena** Wed Jul 25 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center** Fri Jul 27 Minneapolis, MN Target Field Sat Jul 28 Fargo, ND Fargodome** Sat Aug 11 Boston, MA Fenway Park** Mon Aug 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Wed Aug 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Fri Aug 17 Ft Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Sat Aug 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Mon Aug 20 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena @ The BJCC Wed Aug 22 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Fri Aug 24 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium Sat Aug 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Mon Aug 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Wed Aug 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Fri Aug 31 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sat Sep 01 Houston, TX Toyota Center** Wed Sep 05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre Fri Sep 07 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Sat Sep 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena** Fri Sep 21 San Francisco, CA AT&T Park Sun Sep 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park Tue Sep 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Wed Sep 26 Nampa, ID Idaho Center Arena Fri Sep 28 Portland, OR Moda Center Sat Sep 29 Seattle, WA Gorge Amphitheatre Mon Oct 01 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Thu Oct 04 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Sat Oct 06 Los Angeles, CA The Forum **Not ticketed by Ticketmaster

Def Leppard – Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) – continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. The band’s most recent self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world .