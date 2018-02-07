“GAME NIGHT” Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams Is In Theaters February 23

Jason Bateman (the Horrible Bosses films, Arrested Development, Ozark) and Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Dr. Strange) team up in New Line Cinema’s action comedy Game Night.





Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks, arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So, when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this game-nor Brooks-are what they seem to be.

Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had…or, it’s game over.



Also starring are Billy Magnussen (Bridge of Spies, American Crime Story), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Kylie Bunbury (Pitch), Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, TV’s Fargo), Danny Huston (Wonder Woman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), with Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under) and Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea, Bloodline).

Game Night was directed by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein, marking their second film as co-directors, following the comedy Vacation.

The film was written by Mark Perez (Accepted), and produced by John Davis (Joy), Jason Bateman, John Fox (The Blacklist), and James Garavente (Bad Words). Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Michael Disco, Dave Neustadter, and Marc S. Fischer served as executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes team included director of photography Barry Peterson (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), Oscar-nominated production designer Michael Corenblith (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Apollo 13), editors Jamie Gross (Vacation), Gregory Plotkin (Get Out) and David Egan (Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return), and costume designer Debra McGuire (Vacation, Ted). The music was composed by Cliff Martinez (The Foreigner, War Dogs).

The film will be released worldwide beginning February 23, 2018 .

New Line Cinema presents a Davis Entertainment/Aggregate Films Production, Game Night, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.