Grammy® Nominated Siblings – The Walls Group – Set To Release New Album

DALLAS (TX), Oct. 6, 2017 — 2x Stellar Award-winning sensations The Walls Group continue to be a dominating refreshing musical force in inspirational music, as the GRAMMY®-nominated hitmakers gear up for the release of their much-anticipated new albumTHE OTHER SIDE (Fo Yo Soul/RCA Inspiration). Available for pre-order now with hit single “My Life” as an instant grat track, the acclaimed family quartet marks their third album with THE OTHER SIDE, which is scheduled to be released on Friday November 3, 2017.

Siblings Darrel Walls, Rhea Walls, Paco Walls, and Ahjah Walls collectively infuse their creative energies and signature vocal harmonies into their latest album, broadening their ever-evolving sound, songwriting and production skills including raps, rhythmic beats, gospel, soul and more. In their collaboration with super producers Warryn Campbell and Eric Dawkins, The Walls Group create a modern new 12-track project on songs such as “My Life,” “And You Don’t Stop,” “My Worship,” “Mercy,” and “On The Other Side.”

Reaching fans across the world with their vibrant live performances, catchy hooks and empowering message, The Walls Group have been giving fans an early taste of some of their new songs from THE OTHER SIDE, live on their current headlining tour, the Latitude Tour. The Walls Group have remained on a whirlwind journey traveling across the U.S. and abroad performing live, since the release of their first two albums The Walls Group and Fast Forward. They continue touring this fall with additional featured dates on Tina Campbell’s “It’s Still Personal Tour.”



THE OTHER SIDE Track List

My Life The Prayer Good And You Don’t Stop Don’t Cha Know I’m In Love My Worship Mercy Word On The Other Side Count On You The Rock

