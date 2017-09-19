“THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR” Platinum Selling R&B Quartet XSCAPE Announce Nation-Wide Tour With Special Guests Monica and Tamar Braxton

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2017 — One of the most beloved groups in R&B history, XSCAPE, have announced their first-ever headlining tour, THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR.

Answering the overwhelming demand of fans nationwide, XSCAPEKandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott—return to the stage to perform all of their memorable hits. Adding to the excitement, the group will be joined on tour by special guests, Monica and Tamar Braxton. THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR kicks off on November 22nd at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, VA, hits major markets across North America, and concludes in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on January 6th, 2018. Tickets go on sale this Friday September 22nd in most markets. Check your local listings or go to greatxscapetour.com for more information.

An escape into the world of a legendary, award-winning, multiplatinum R&B powerhouse, THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR promises to be the ultimate night out. The set will draw from their three consecutive platinum albums—namely, HumminComin‘ At ‘Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick—as it showcases their six top singles, including “Just Kickin‘ It”, “Understanding”, “Who Can I Run To,” and more. The audience begged for this, and XSCAPE are delivering like only they can.

About THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR, the group comments, “You asked for it! We had so much fun with y’all this summer that we decided to bring the party to cities across the U.S. We decided to do something very special and have our good friends Monica and Tamar Braxton join us! We are beyond excited to have them out with us for the ultimate girls night out show! This is the tour we’ve always wanted to do and we can’t wait to see you there!”




It has been a scorching hot summer for the group; XSCAPE made their triumphant return on the BET Awards performing a trio of their biggest hits. Rolling Stone highlighting it as one of the “Best moments” of the night, calling their performance “magic” and a “show of their unfaltering, still awe-inspiring vocal ranges.” Following this landmark performance, XSCAPE performed two sold-out shows in Detroit, and shut down an entire floor at the Super Dome in New Orleans, as fans stormed the stage not to miss their Essence Festival set. Vibe proclaimed, “They haven’t lost an ounce of their magic.”

Rounding out an epic comeback year, the official XSCAPE docu-series is coming soon to BRAVO.

Catch THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR in a City near you this fall:

Nov 22       

Richmond, VA    

Richmond Coliseum*

Nov 24  

Norfolk, VA        

Constant Center 

Nov 25        

Newark, NJ         

Prudential Center

Nov 26         

Washington, DC  

Capital One Arena

Nov 30          

Birmingham, AL    

Legacy Arena at BJCC

Dec 01       

Nashville, TN         

Bridgestone Arena

Dec 02        

Charlotte, NC     

Spectrum Center*

Dec 03         

Raleigh, NC          

PNC Arena

Dec 07      

Columbia, SC        

Colonial Life Arena*

Dec 08       

Columbus, GA       

Columbus Civic Center

Dec 09        

Jackson, MS          

Mississippi Coliseum

Dec 10         

Bossier City, LA     

CenturyLink Center

Dec 13       

Grand Prairie, TX     

Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie

Dec 15        

Chicago, IL         

United Center

Dec 16         

St. Louis, MO        

Chaifetz Arena

Dec 17          

Columbus, OH       

Nationwide Arena

Dec 27           

Houston, TX           

Toyota Center*

Dec 28            

New Orleans, LA      

Smoothie King Center

Dec 30        

Southaven, MS         

Landers Center

Dec 31          

Atlanta, GA         

Philips Arena

Jan 05            

Oakland, CA         

Oracle Arena*

Jan 06        

Los Angeles, CA    

Microsoft Theater *

*Tickets on sale Friday, October 6th at 10am local time

https://www.thegreatxscapetour.com

