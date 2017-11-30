Harlem Globetrotters To Bring 2018 Tour To Over 250 North American Cities

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2017 — After 91 years of thrilling and exciting crowds of basketball fans all over the world, the Harlem Globetrotters are ready to take it to a new level: celebrating the special blend of basketball and entertainment which has made the team iconic.



The 2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour” will tip-off on Dec. 7. It will showcase the high-flying, fun, and memory-making moments that the Globetrotters are known for. The dribbling, the dunking, and the shooting – don’t forget, they led all of basketball in 4-point shots made in 2017 – will all be on full display throughout the 250 cities the team will play in during the 2018 tour.

“There is always an anticipation on the eve of the beginning of a world tour,” said Globetrotter showman Big Easy Lofton. “But in all of my years with the Globetrotters, there hasn’t been this much excitement before we hit the road. Between the calibers of players, the enthusiasm of the crowds, and the chance to see new smiles all over North America, every single one of us is fired up to hit the court once again.”

This 2018 Globetrotters feature the world’s largest collection of elite dunkers, including six players who have competed in the annual College Slam Dunk contest held during Final Four weekend, a Guinness World Record holder for slam dunks, and the 2016 winner of the popular TV show “The Dunk King.”

The highflying dunks do not end with the players, as 2018 will also mark the debut of the “Flying Globies” – an amazing acrobatic trampoline dunk team, which will defy gravity during the game action with their exciting in-air stunts.

The Globetrotters show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment, with all-star Showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will feature four female players – the largest female roster in team history – including TNT Lister, Ace Jackson, Hoops Green, and Torch George.

Additionally, the 2018 tour marks the return of the Globetrotters’ longtime nemesis, the Washington Generals. After a long-standing series which saw the Generals lose over 14,000 times, the team is back from a two-year hiatus to rebuild and refocus around one goal – to beat the Globetrotters. After making its retooled debut this summer in the $2 million, winner-take-all “The Basketball Tournament,” the new-and-improved Generals are out to finally take down the Globetrotters – once and for all.

Prior to every game, the Globetrotters will bring fans closer than anywhere else in sports, with an unmatched pregame fan interaction with its Magic Pass. This ticketed event allows fans an exclusive opportunity to interact with the team’s stars on the court, shoot hoops, learn tricks, and pose for pictures. After the game, Globetrotter stars will be on hand for additional autograph and photo opportunities.

More information on the Globetrotters’ 2018 tour, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.